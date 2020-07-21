Fortnite Downtime: What Time Is The New Fortnite Update Going Live?

The new Battle Royale update 13.30 update is going to go Live soon and many avid gamers and reports have been speculating that the Atlantis may make an entry to the game. However, it is not sure what Epic Games has in its mind as they have been interestingly leaving all the players in their gaming community awestruck with new updates. The v13.30 patch update is confirmed to be 1.83 GB long and the leaks have also been creating a lot of buzz online. However, if you are wondering about the Fortnite server status or downtime, here is all you need to know.

What time is the new Fortnite update?

According to Epic Games, Fortnite servers are scheduled to go offline on July 21, on all major platforms from 9 AM BST i.e. 4 AM ET or 1:30 PM IST. This is called as Fornite downtime by members of this gaming community. The Fornite Downtime means all the modes will be unplayable for the duration of the maintenance period. During this maintenance period, developers update and present the newer version. Today i.e. July 21, 2020, the Fortnite Season 3 Battle Royale update 13.30 update is going to roll out.

Epic Games recently tweeted, The Sea-son continues with another wave of Summer Splash LTMs and more. v13.30 arrives tomorrow, July 21. This time around, downtime will begin at 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC).

How long is Fortnite Downtime?

Reports have estimated that Fortnite downtime today could last for a maximum of 3 hours, leaving the game unplayable for a long time during the time. This estimated time is calculated as per the previous time taken by Epic Games to make the game playable again. However, the time is not accurate as the most recent patch releases have taken less time in 2020. So players are expecting that the Fortnite downtime may end in a minimum of one or two hours. During this time, Battle Royale update 13.30 update will be released and will be available to download on all platforms including PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile and PC.

