How To Do The Fortnite Flying Boat Glitch? Learn And Become OP Now

After Fortnite Season 3 came out, players went crazy because of all the new updates that came with it especially the new and creative challenges. However, where players are enjoying the flooded map and the new changes, there is a single glitch in the game that can make you the god of the game. Yes, this glitch is super important and more fun than anything you could imagine. A player can just become a God of Destruction in Fortnite Season 3. All you need to do is learn how to do the Fortnite flying boat glitch. If you are wondering how to do the Fortnite flying boat glitch and what it does, do not worry, here is all you need to know.
Currently, one of the fastest ways in Fortnite to travel from one direction to the other, the Fortnite flying boat glitch is a superpower in the game. If you know how to fly the boat, you are going to be stronger than you have imagined. At first, all you need to do is find a boat, go to your favourite boat spot and reach the below-mentioned location in the Fortnite map.
If you want to stop flying the boat in the air or if players are attacking your boat and it is going to get destroyed, you can simply leave the boat. However, do not jump out from the flying boat in the air. You can lower it down swiftly without having to jump out of it. To lower the Fortnite flying boat, just switch the seat and wait for it to go down. Once it is on the ground or water, just leave the boat.
