How To Do The Fortnite Flying Boat Glitch? Learn And Become OP Now

After Fortnite Season 3 came out, players went crazy because of all the new updates that came with it especially the new and creative challenges. However, where players are enjoying the flooded map and the new changes, there is a single glitch in the game that can make you the god of the game. Yes, this glitch is super important and more fun than anything you could imagine. A player can just become a God of Destruction in Fortnite Season 3. All you need to do is learn how to do the Fortnite flying boat glitch. If you are wondering how to do the Fortnite flying boat glitch and what it does, do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to do the Fortnite flying boat glitch?

Currently, one of the fastest ways in Fortnite to travel from one direction to the other, the Fortnite flying boat glitch is a superpower in the game. If you know how to fly the boat, you are going to be stronger than you have imagined. At first, all you need to do is find a boat, go to your favourite boat spot and reach the below-mentioned location in the Fortnite map.

Image ~ Screengrab from the game

Fortnite flying boat glitch explained

Once you get a boat, take it to the waterfall near Lazy Lake in the above-mentioned location.

Get the boat below the waterfall

After you and the boat are right beneath the falling water of the waterfall, leave the boat and quickly enter inside.

That's all you have to do to do the Fortnite flying boat glitch. Take your boat which is floating in the air on a ride in the Battle Royale.

You can also attack opponents using missiles in it.

How to stop the Fortnite flying boat glitch?

If you want to stop flying the boat in the air or if players are attacking your boat and it is going to get destroyed, you can simply leave the boat. However, do not jump out from the flying boat in the air. You can lower it down swiftly without having to jump out of it. To lower the Fortnite flying boat, just switch the seat and wait for it to go down. Once it is on the ground or water, just leave the boat.

Where is the boat in Fortnite?

Below are all the locations of the boat in Fortnite Season 3:

Dirty Docks

Beach opposite the island directly north of Pleasant Park

Beach in Craggy Cliffs

Lakeside just north of Misty Meadows

Lake to the east of Misty Meadows

Bridge north of Weeping Woods.

On the island in the middle of the map

Lake Canoe

