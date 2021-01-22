Fortnite Drive A Car Through Corn Field At Steel Farm: Check Out Week 8 Challenges Here

Fortnite is an insanely popular Battle Royale game which was developed and released by Epic Games in 2017. It is available in three distinct game mode versions. These three versions are Save the World, Creative and Battle Royale. While the first two versions were successful for Epic Games, it was the third version, Battle Royale that became a roaring success. Here in this article, you will know about the latest week 8 challenges of Fortnite Season 5.

Fortnite Drive a Car Through Cornfield at Steel Farm

The end date for the 5th Season of Fortnite is set for March 15, 2021. So there is still enough time to gain enough XP for levelling up the battle pass. Plus there are also new challenges every week which will further help in collecting more XP and getting new cosmetics.

Fortnite Weekly Challenges

While last week’s challenges focused on shields, the theme this time around is farming. Here are all the Fortnite Season 5 Week 8 challenges:

Destroy apple and tomato produce boxes at The Orchard Farmers Market (3)

Drive a car through the cornfield at Steel Farm (1)

Deliver a truck to Sunflower’s Farm (1)

Pistol Damage (250)

Collect Gold Bars (500)

Blow up a gas pump (1)

Distance travelled Gliding (3,500)

Eat Fish (10/20/30/40/50)

Fortnite XP at Steel Farm

Three of the challenges in the week 8 challenge list will need the players to go to either a Farm or to the Farmers Market location on the map. Reaching the Orchard’s Farmer’s Market can be a great option as it will allow you to start destroying boxes before other players make their way to this location.

After you are done with this location, directly rotate to the steel farm and finish one of the challenges by driving any car through the cornfield present at this steel farm. For each Epic Quest, a player can earn 20,000 XP which sums up to a total of 140,000 XP for completing all of them.

Week 8’s Legendary quest.

This requires you to catch some fish with a Rod, Harpoon Gun, or explosives before eating them. This challenge has different tiers, and you’ll need to eat 50 fish in order to complete it. This will net you a total of 55,500 XP.

