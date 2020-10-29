Fortnite Halloween Skins: All Leaked Skins For Fortnite's Halloween Event, Fortnitemares

The spooky season of the year is almost around the corner. Every game releases some special events or skins or any other in-game goodies during Halloween to commemorate the spooky festival. Fortnite has been one of those games that commemorate the festival each year with an event called the Fortnitemares. During this event, players get new Fortnite Halloween skins and an LTM event for Halloween too.

Fortnite Halloween Skins

Fortnite has already kick-started the festival with a new set of Ghostbusters skins. The Ghostbusters skin set is one of the first Fortnite Halloween skins this year. This Ghostbuster skin set is available for purchase in the Fortnite item shop along with the other Ghostbusters related cosmetics. This set can only be purchased from the Fortnite item shop and cannot be unlocked. The Ghostbusters set includes two characters, male and female, wearing the ghostbusters uniform, a Proton pickaxe, a Proton back bling, and an Ecto glider.

They ain't afraid of no ghosts.



Grab a Ghostbusters Set in the Shop now 👻 pic.twitter.com/iEIiKJyULr — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 25, 2020

Fortnite Leaked Skins for Halloween

Fortnite is not new to leaks, in fact, it goes through leaks every single week, so it wasn’t surprising when a set of Fortnite Halloween skins leaked before the arrival of the spooky festival. This new set of skins should be available after the passing of October. These Fortnite skins should be available for purchase in the Fortnite Item shop or to unlock through a challenge or the Battle Pass. Here are all Halloween skins that have been recently leaked for Fortnitemares:

Punk

The Good Doctor

Baba Yaga

Headlock

Ravina

Patch

Arachne Couture

Gnash

Grimoire

La Parca

Midnight Dusk

Nightsurf Bomber

Victoria Saint

Violet

Sagan

Skull Squad Leader

Fishskull

Bone Ravage

Bone Boss

There are also some skin packs that have been leaked in Fortnite:

Crypt Crashers Pack

The Ultimate Reckoning Pack

Fortnite Halloween skins already out

Some of the Fortnite Skins for Halloween were leaked earlier. Not just skins, but other types of cosmetics have been leaked too. These skins will come to the game to honor the spooky festival. No official information has been received from Epic yet, but thanks to the ambitious leakers and data miners, players have an idea of what’s to come. Here are all the Fortnite Halloween skins that have been leaked beforehand:

Fortnite Halloween Skins:

Hay man

Straw Ops

Dark Bomber

Maven

Bullseye

Fortnite Halloween Back Bling:

Hay Nest

Birdhovel

Dark Bag

Fortnite Halloween Harvesting Tools

Harvester

Thunder Crash

Fortnite Halloween Gliders

Field Wraith

Dark Glyph

Fortnite Halloween Weapon Wraps

Straw Stuffed Wrap

Rainbow Rodeo Wrap

