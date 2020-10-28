Fortnite Week 10 Challenges: When Do Fortnite Week 10 Challenges Start?

Fortnite Season 4 has been one of the most exciting seasons in the battle royale game; however, it is set to reach its conclusion. The video game is all set to enter Week 10 of Chapter 2, Season 4 which will introduce fans to the next batch of weekly challenges. And while the latest set of weekly Fortnite challenges are yet to go live on servers, the list of Week 10 challenges has already been revealed through leaks.

When do Fortnite Week 10 challenges start?

Epic Games will release the Fortnite Season 4, Week 10 challenges on Thursday, October 29 at 7:00 PM EST. The Fortnite Week 10 challenges will be available for players across all major platforms including the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android.

Fortnite Week 10 challenges

According to Fortnite leaks, there will eight challenges that fans will be able to complete in Week 10 of Season 4. You can find all the Fortnite Season 4, Week 10 challenges below:

Search 7 chests at the Upstate New York - 25,000 XP

Collect 150 metal at Slurpy Swamp - 25,000 XP

Catch 3 fishes at the Heart Lake - 25,000 XP

Eliminate 3 enemies at the Lazy Lake- 25,000 XP

Eliminate 3 enemies by hitting them with a vehicle - 25,000 XP

Deal 300 damage to enemies at the Sentinel Graveyard - 25,000 XP

Drive a boat from The Fortilla to The Authority in less than 4 minutes - 25,000 XP

Ride 20,000 meters in one vehicle - 50,000 XP

A majority of the Fortnite challenges available this week are pretty easy to complete, especially ones that require you to search for chests at the Upstate New York and collect fish at the Slurpy Swamp. Each challenge will grant players 25.000 XP, except for the last challenge that offers 50,000 XP for riding 20,000 meters in one vehicle. However, players should note that Epic Games could make certain changes to these challenges before releasing them. In addition, developers will also add new Fortnite Week 10 XP coins locations, allowing fans to level up their passes.

In the meantime, fans can complete the Halloween-themed Fortnitemares challenges that are live on servers right now. The Fortnitemares challenges will be available in the game until November 2, 2020.

