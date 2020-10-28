Fortnite Update 2.91 Patch Notes Address Issues With Party Royale

Epic Games has recently rolled out a new patch update for its popular battle royale game Fortnite. The new Fortnite 2.91 patch addresses a number of issues that players have been experiencing across various platforms since the Fortnitemares event. However, it is just a maintenance patch that focuses on resolving issues related to Party Royale, issues with Nintendo Switch, and a problem with stick/inventory slot on the Android platform. This also means that there aren't any new content or features added to the game.

Fortnite patch notes 2.91

Epic Games has released the new Fortnite 2.91 update on several platforms, but there aren't any official patch notes for the update on the game's official website. However, Epic Games has confirmed on Twitter the changes that will be implemented with the new patch. Here’s a look at all the fixes or changes arriving with the new Fortnite update.

Issues with the Party Royale has been addressed.

A stability issue on Nintendo Switch has been fixed.

Look stick/ inventory slot issue on Android has been fixed.

Look button size issues on Android have been fixed.

As you can see in the above patch notes, developers are working to fix issues with the Party Royale. This is to make sure that there aren't any issues with the in-game J Balvin concert that has been scheduled for the coming weekend. The upcoming J Balvin concert will coincide with Fortnite's ongoing Halloween-themed Fortnitemares event that will run until November 2. However, it should be noted that developers have disabled Party Royale at the moment. This is likely because the issue hasn't been completely resolved yet.

The new Fortnite patch update is starting to roll out across all platforms including the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch and Android. There won't be downtime for this maintenance update, meaning that you install the latest patch once available, and dive right back into the battle royale. The update size will take up around 1 GB on PlayStation 4; however, it may slightly vary on other platforms.

Image credits: Epic Games