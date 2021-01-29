Fortnite Hidden Bunkers Location: Where To Find All The Hidden Bunkers In Season 5, Week 9

Fortnite Season 5 has been one of the most exciting seasons thus far. The ongoing season has introduced fans to a newly designed map, new NPCs, and a range of new characters. Players can also complete the weekly challenges to level up their Season 5 Battle Pass and boost plenty of XP. The game has now entered Week 9 of Season 5, bringing a set of new Fortnite weekly challenges for fans to complete.

While most of the challenges available this week are pretty straightforward, some can be quite tricky. This is especially true for a challenge which requires players to find a hidden bunker located on the island. These bunkers have been part of the battle royale in earlier seasons, and it is likely that you haven't paid much attention to them before. However, as the challenge specifically asks you to locate these bunkers, it's about time you go find them. So, let us quickly take you through the Fortnite hidden bunker location.

Where is the hidden bunker in Fortnite Week 9?

While there are a bunch of different locations where you can find the Fortnite hidden bunkers, most players will definitely have a hard time locating them as they are literally hidden. However, you can easily find one which is located towards the top portion of the map on a small island. This place is located between the Stealthy Stronghold and Craggy Cliffs POI. Once you land on the island, just enter the hut to access the bunker.

Players are required to find just one hidden bunker for this challenge, however, you can also find one at the Retail Row. All you need to do is go past the Retail Row and down towards the edge. You will find it tucked under a bush. Lastly, there's one more bunker at the Slurpy Swamp. However, this bunker is placed underwater, and it may require some searching to finally locate it. Completing the challenge will reward you with 20,000 XP.

The Fortnite weekly challenges are now available for players across all platforms. Completing the Fortnite Week 9 challenges will allow you to level up your battle pass and earn more XP. Fortnite is now available on the Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch and Android platforms.

Image credits: MoreLlamaSir | YouTube