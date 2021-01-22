Fortnite T-800 And Sarah Connor Terminator Skins Are Live In The Item Shop

Epic Games has been thrilling players with its surprising collaborations for a very long time. As a result of these collaborations, the gaming company has introduced various skins and special items to its famed battle royale game, Fortnite. Now, Epic has added the Terminator's Sarah Connor and T800 as the latest characters to be part of the hunt.

Also Read | Fortnite Skins: List Of The Most Popular Outfits In The Battle Royale

Sarah Connor and T-800 skins available in the Fortnite Item Shop now

The legendary Sarah Connor and T-800 skins are part of the Future War bundle and they have already been added to the Fortnite Item Shop. Connor’s skin comes in two variants. Players can also go for a T-800 Endoskeleton Arm Back Bling and a Combat Knife. The T800 skin also has a special built-in Emote and a bunch of other purchasable items. These include a Techno-Grip Axe and HK Sky Net Uplink Back Bling.

Sarah Connor and T-800 skins are available in the in-game shop as a featured item, meaning the skins will be available in the game store for a few days before getting replaced with other items. However, if you are really keen on buying the two Fortnite skins, it is suggested that you get them at the earliest.

Also Read | Fortnite Predator Quests: Where Is Mysterious Pod In Fortnite Season 5?

Sarah Connor and T-800 skins: How much do they cost?

The Sarah Connor skin is available for 1,800 V-bucks, whereas the T-800 skin can be purchased by spending 1,500 V-bucks. If you are looking to get the entire Future War bundle, you can get it for just 2,800 V-Bucks.

Also Read | Fortnite Arctica Skin Listed In The Item Shop: How Much Does It Cost?

Fortnite has now entered Week 8 of Chapter 2, Season 5. Fortnite fans can start completing the weekly quests available this week to get their hands on various exciting rewards and boost XP. Completing the Week 8 Fortnite challenges will allow you to level up your Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 Battle Pass. If you are yet to buy a Season 5 Battle Pass, you can get it by spending 950 V-bucks.

Fortnite Season 5 is now available across various platforms including the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Android devices.

Also Read | Fortnite Leaks Reveal The Return Of Baller, Hoverboard, And Golf Carts

Image credits: Epic Games