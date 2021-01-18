Fortnite Arctica Skin Listed In The Item Shop: How Much Does It Cost?

The Fortnite Arctica skin is one of the rare cosmetics in the battle royale which was released on January 3, 2020, last year. It was added to the game during Season 1 of Chapter 2. The skin was introduced as part of the Polar Ace set which also featured a bunch of other items such as a Snow Patroller, Modern Summit, Cyro Chamber, and a Pinkaxe. The Fortnite Arctica skin has since garnered a massive following among fans in the community, however, it hasn't made many appearances in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Is the Fortnite Arctica skin coming back?

The Fortnite Arctica skin only had one occurrence in the Fortnite Item Shop until now. It has been added back to the in-game store and is available for purchase. The item has been listed under the Daily section, which means it will soon disappear from the shop.

How much does Fortnite Arctica skin cost?

Fortnite fans can now purchase the Arctica skin by heading over to the Fortnite Item Shop. The skin can be purchased by spending 1,200 V-Bucks. Players should note that the Daily Cosmetics rotate in and out of the Fortnite Item Shop every day, and it isn't known when these items will return. So, if you are really keen on purchasing the Fortnite Arctica skin, it is suggested that you get one at the earliest.

Fortnite is currently in Week 7 of Chapter 2, Season 5. Players can start completing all the weekly challenges available in the game to unlock various rewards and earn XP. Completing the Fortnite weekly challenges will allow you to level up the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 Battle Pass. However, you need to make sure that you have already purchased the latest Battle Pass. If you haven't purchased the Season 5 Battle Pass just yet, you can buy one for 950 V-bucks.

Fortnite Season 5 is currently available across various platforms including the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Android devices.

Image credits: Epic Games