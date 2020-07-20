Fortnite Item Shop July 20, 2020: Know What's New For You In The Shop

Fortnite Season 3 is making players go crazy with its glitches, challenges, new guns, and the flooded map that allows you to ride on sharks. Apart from all this, the gaming community of Epic Games also keeps a keen eye on Fortnite Item Shop daily. It is one of the most essential places where a player can pick up Fortnite skins, back bling emotes, and other necessary items to add something new and more interesting in the game. The Fortnite Item Shop updates every day after 24 hours. After the update, it is reset back bringing unique and interesting stock of new items.

Many players around the globe want to know precisely what will come out in the shop prior to the time, however, it is impossible to do so. Nonetheless, you would have to check what's new in the Fortnite Item Shop every day to make sure you do not miss out on something that you always wished to have. The shop can also feature packs that you can buy that contain lots of skins and cosmetics. If you are wondering what does Fortnite Item Shop July 20 consist of, do not worry, here is all you need.

What is in the Fortnite Item Shop today?

Image ~ Screengrab from Fortnite

Shadow Rising Pack

Yellow Jacket Pack

Wolf - 1200 V-Bucks

Siren - 1200 V-Bucks

Reflex Blades - 500 V-Bucks

XO Axes - 800 V-Bucks

Ark - 2000 V-Bucks

Evil Eye - 1200 V-Bucks

Malcore - 1500 V-Bucks

Virtue - 800 V-Bucks

Divine - 500 V-Bucks

Kuno - 1500 V-Bucks

Falcon - 1500 V-Bucks

Talons - 800 V-Bucks

Quickstrike - 500 V-Bucks

Kenji - 1500 V-Bucks

Hook Slicer - 500 V-Bucks

Par Patroller - 800 V-Bucks

Black Manta - 1500 V-Bucks

Manta Blades - 800 V-Bucks

Daily Items

What time does the Fortnite item shop change?

Every day the Fornite Item Shop changes and resets. However, the process is not random. It occurs exactly at 00.00 UTC timezone each day which means 8:00 PM EST i.e. 5:30 AM IST. This also reveals that the Item Shop in Fortnite lasts only for 24 hours, but the featured items can be in store for 2 or more days in a row, unlike other items.

