Fortnite Leaks For Season 3 Reveal New Skins, Gameplay And More

The Fornite Chapter 2 Season 3 was rolled out on June 17, 2020, and since then players have been enjoying the game's new map and interface. The most exciting things for many users who keep waiting for the new skins to drop in the Fortnite season 3 is that the Captain America skin is now available in the item shop for you. While Captain America just made his debut in the game, many leaks have released have recently struck the intranet. One of the leaks says that a possible Fat Thor skin may roll out in the game. There are several other Fortnite leaks that have surprised the gaming community completely.
According to the recent reports, some of the leaks are given to the leakers by an Epic Games employee. The employee is reportedly involved in big leaks like updates, Youtuber skins, item shops, and more. The person is also said to have given the AEs key to a well known Fortnite leaker called Hypex.
Almost about 7 Fortnite skin leaks have been noted and they are some really big Fortnite Leaks. While they look incredibly cool and amazing, some you must have not seen coming. However, one skin leak has been gaining a lot of new as it is confusing many players due to the Dad Body appearance, however, it is considered one of their favourite Fornite leaks Season 3.
Relaxed Fit Set:— FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 4, 2020
Skin - Dad Bod Jonesy
Backbling - Beef Pack [Default + Prechewed Pack Variants]
Pickaxe - Snax pic.twitter.com/1pmuh1HP6P
Misc Cosmetics [Ones without sets]:— FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 4, 2020
Backblings:
- Number One
- Capearoni
Pickaxes
- Lil' Sweeties
- Weathered Gold pic.twitter.com/Utn4WM1YCi
This skin has been intriguing many players. The new skin looks like Fat Thor from Avengers Endgame, however, it is widely confused as The Big Lebowski skin. This has given a rise in a huge debate between the fans for the two. However, in the second tweet, we can see an axe which has created a huge confusion amongst the Fortnite community.
Brobotics Set:— FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 4, 2020
Skin - Bryce 3000
Backbling - Boombox 3000 pic.twitter.com/dMJf0KvS2H
Impact Set:— FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 4, 2020
Skin - Kyra
Backbling - Impact Green
Pickaxe - Block Blades
Glider - Green Eagle pic.twitter.com/P1LVFu60GQ
Hard Road Set:— FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 4, 2020
Skin - Rally Raider [Default + Unmasked Variants]
Backbling - Weathered Wings pic.twitter.com/F1oqkFZH04
Wildest West Set:— FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 4, 2020
Skin - Safari [Default + No Hat Variants]
Backbling - Gunny Sack
Pickaxe - Flail Blades pic.twitter.com/xJzjCTWXVm
Rough Raiders Set:— FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 4, 2020
Skin - Par Patroller
Pickaxe - Hook Slicer pic.twitter.com/LEfY2fLNa2
Team Heartbreak Set:— FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 4, 2020
Skin - Darkheart
Backbling - Heartless Wings
Pickaxe - Bewitching Blades pic.twitter.com/CXBxiZmCfl
