Fortnite Leaks For Season 3 Reveal New Skins, Gameplay And More

The Fornite Chapter 2 Season 3 was rolled out on June 17, 2020, and since then players have been enjoying the game's new map and interface. The most exciting things for many users who keep waiting for the new skins to drop in the Fortnite season 3 is that the Captain America skin is now available in the item shop for you. While Captain America just made his debut in the game, many leaks have released have recently struck the intranet. One of the leaks says that a possible Fat Thor skin may roll out in the game. There are several other Fortnite leaks that have surprised the gaming community completely.

Fortnite Leaks

According to the recent reports, some of the leaks are given to the leakers by an Epic Games employee. The employee is reportedly involved in big leaks like updates, Youtuber skins, item shops, and more. The person is also said to have given the AEs key to a well known Fortnite leaker called Hypex.

Fortnite Skin leaks - Season 3 New Skins

Almost about 7 Fortnite skin leaks have been noted and they are some really big Fortnite Leaks. While they look incredibly cool and amazing, some you must have not seen coming. However, one skin leak has been gaining a lot of new as it is confusing many players due to the Dad Body appearance, however, it is considered one of their favourite Fornite leaks Season 3.

Dad Bod Jonesy

Relaxed Fit Set:



Skin - Dad Bod Jonesy

Backbling - Beef Pack [Default + Prechewed Pack Variants]

Pickaxe - Snax pic.twitter.com/1pmuh1HP6P — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 4, 2020

Misc Cosmetics [Ones without sets]:



Backblings:

- Number One

- Capearoni



Pickaxes

- Lil' Sweeties

- Weathered Gold pic.twitter.com/Utn4WM1YCi — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 4, 2020

This skin has been intriguing many players. The new skin looks like Fat Thor from Avengers Endgame, however, it is widely confused as The Big Lebowski skin. This has given a rise in a huge debate between the fans for the two. However, in the second tweet, we can see an axe which has created a huge confusion amongst the Fortnite community.

Other Skin leaks of the game

Bryce 3000

Brobotics Set:



Skin - Bryce 3000

Backbling - Boombox 3000 pic.twitter.com/dMJf0KvS2H — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 4, 2020

Kyra

Impact Set:



Skin - Kyra

Backbling - Impact Green

Pickaxe - Block Blades

Glider - Green Eagle pic.twitter.com/P1LVFu60GQ — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 4, 2020

Rally Raider

Hard Road Set:



Skin - Rally Raider [Default + Unmasked Variants]

Backbling - Weathered Wings pic.twitter.com/F1oqkFZH04 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 4, 2020

Safari

Wildest West Set:



Skin - Safari [Default + No Hat Variants]

Backbling - Gunny Sack

Pickaxe - Flail Blades pic.twitter.com/xJzjCTWXVm — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 4, 2020

Par Patroller

Rough Raiders Set:



Skin - Par Patroller

Pickaxe - Hook Slicer pic.twitter.com/LEfY2fLNa2 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 4, 2020

Darkheart

Team Heartbreak Set:



Skin - Darkheart

Backbling - Heartless Wings

Pickaxe - Bewitching Blades pic.twitter.com/CXBxiZmCfl — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 4, 2020

