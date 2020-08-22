Fortnite Leaks: Fortnite Season 4 Map May Have A Thor Location

Fortnite Season 3 has been a crazy round of fun and enjoyment with all the new additions, updates, and changes that bring up some unique and creative challenges. However, while players are thrilled with all the new things in the flooded map, Fortnite Season 4 is going to launch soon for all the players. As the day approaches, the fans of Epic Games' survival game are wondering about what next could they expect from the upcoming update.

Is Fortnite Season 4 going to have a Thor location?

Fortnite is known for some of the most intriguing collaborations with major studios and developers. While Fortnite Season 3 theme was based on a flooded map and DC's Aquaman franchise, the latest official announcement of Fortnite Season 4 theme revealed that the game is going to feature Marvel Studios' Thor. As the God of Thunder is making a cameo in the game, a popular Fortnite leaker, HYPEX reveals that Chapter 2 Season 4 will feature a Thor location in the game.

Ok now that my source was right, here's some more info:



- There will be a Marvel/Thor POI

- There will be a Wolverine skin

- They also had a Peely with little banana claws concept (like to the "Wolverine Banana" meme)

- Comic Books pages will be found and collected in the map — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 21, 2020

As per the Fortnite leaks, a new POI is going to be introduced in Fortnite Season 4 which can, currently, be called Thor location. However, Chris Hemsworth fans might feel disappointed as the supercool comic version of Thor and other Marvel character skins are going to be rolled out in the new season of Fortnite.

What is the Fortnite Season 4 release date?

Fortnite Season 4 will be rolled out on August 27, 2020, just a day after Season 3 wraps up on August 26, 2020, following the tradition of the game. This confirmation about the release date was made using details posted by Epic Games in a blog post.

Apple Vs Epic Games

Apple and Epic Games' legal battle has resulted in a frenzy situation for all the players using the iOS version of the app. The legal fight started when Apple removed Fortnite and other games from Epic. However, Apple backs its move by saying that Epic Games violated App Store's Payments Policy. While the legal battle continues, players hope that the organisations resolve this issue soon.

