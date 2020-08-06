Are Pumps Back In Fortnite Season 3? What Is The New Dragon Shotgun?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has become a reason for many guns being vaulted in the game. One such gun was the Pump Shotgun famously denoted as Pumps in Fortnite. The Pump Shotgun is considered by many to be one of the best weapons in Fortnite history. However, it was vaulted in the ongoing season. But, recently people have started talking about their favourite shotgun. Some have started wonder about "are Pumps back in Fortnite Season 3?" If you are wondering the same, do not worry, here is all you need.

Are Pumps back in Fortnite Season 3?

Most of the players find Pump shotgun as their favourite and they are waiting to play with it again very eagerly. However, these guns are currently vaulted by Epic Games for the season. They might reappear in any of the further seasons. This means the Pump shotgun is now only available in creative mode. But, the best way to play with a Pump again is when they are in an LTM (Limited Time Mode). However, the LTM features keep changing and there is a high chance that they might soon feature the Pump shotgun.

It’s time to get up close and personal.



The Close Encounters LTM has returned. Jump in now! pic.twitter.com/WCfBCFMWI3 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 9, 2020

Dragon shotgun - a new shotgun in Fortnite

As per several leaks, a new shotgun called the Dragon Shotgun has been found. A popular Fortnite leaker HYPEX revealed everything about the gun and he said that the gun might come in Epic & Legendary rarities. The leaker also mentioned that the gun fires four bullets in a single shot. He also revealed all the other statistics of the upcoming Dragon Shotgun.

This is strange and i just noticed it, there's another shotgun in the works.. the codename of it is "Dragon", and will come in EPIC & LEGENDARY rarities, here are the current stats they set for it (also its weird that it has 4 bullets but also costs 4 bullets per fire) pic.twitter.com/6KFWGX7ccx — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 25, 2020

The weapon is OP in every sense and so many players are expecting the Dragon shotgun to have a small flaw. It seems that the new shotgun in Fortnite might have to reload every time it shoots. The Pump shotgun was once considered to be OP for players which was replaced by the Charge Shotgun and now the new Dragon Shotgun leaks reveal that players will have a lot of fun when it comes to upcoming weapons.

