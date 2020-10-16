What Is Rift In Fortnite? How To Drive Car Or Truck Through Rift Challenge?

Fortnite week 8 challenges have arrived with the 14.30 update. Fortnite weekly challenges are still one of the best ways to obtain some XP. Completing weekly challenges grants the player with a chunk of XP that is helpful in leveling up their battle pass. Fortnite adds new content to the map and makes it a part of that week's challenge too. The game has just added rift zones and one of the weekly challenges for week 8 is to drive a car through a rift zone. There has been one thought in common for the players and that is, ‘What is a rift in Fortnite’?

What is a Rift in Fortnite?

Fortnite has added rift zones to the game in the 14.30 update. These rifts are areas on the map that are surrounded by a blue aura and have different types of effects when the player enters one of these zones. Every rift zone has its own special effect on the player, one could stop them from building, one could reduce the gravity, one could make them dance, and many more.

These rift zones can not be spotted on the map. Players can look for blue aura covered locations from the battle bus to see where the rift zones are. Whenever a player enters a rift zone, they are told by the game that they have entered a special location.

Drive a car or a truck through a rift challenge

This week's challenge involves the rift zones. The challenge needs the player to drive a car or a truck through a rift. This challenge is as simple as it sounds, with only one hiccup. These rift zones are a couple of feet off the ground, so the players will need to build ramps in order to drive a car or a truck through a rift and that’s the only struggle. Here are the locations for the rift zones on Fortnite island:

Loot Lake

Retail Row

Moisty Palms

Tilted Town

Greasy Grove

Fortnite Week 8 challenges

Fortnite week 8 challenges are here and these are some of the last weekly challenges for the season. Fortnite season 4 is moving towards its end and weekly challenges are one of the best ways for the players to complete their battle pass before the season ends. Here are the Fortnite Week 8 challenges:

Search Chests at Sweaty Sands: 7

Eliminations at Stark Industries: 5

Drive a car or truck through a rift: 1

Eliminate opponents while jumping or falling: 5

Headshot Doom Henchmen or Stark Robots: 35

Visit different Named Locations in a single match: 5

Deal damage to opponents with Assault Rifles or Sniper Rifles: 15,000

Promo image source: GbrilliantQ Twitter Handle