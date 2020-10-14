Fortnite Has Just Teased Galactus In-game; Learn More About Fortnite Galactus Tease

Fortnite Season 4 has been one of the greatest seasonal updates players have seen. Fortnite Season 4 brought a massive amount of skins of Marvel’s greatest superheroes and other Marvel-themed cosmetics. It also added a huge number of Marvel-esque POIs to the game.

Fortnite Season 4 is reaching its end and it's time the players get to see the supervillain Galactus. The start of the season shows Thor calling all the Marvel’s Superheroes to aid him in his battle against Galactus. The end of the season will only do justice if the players get to see Galactus in action against Marvel’s Superheroes.

Fortnite Teases Galactus

It seems that the gigantic super villain, Galactus will finally be making an appearance in Fortnite but not just yet. Fortnite’s Season 4 will be coming to an end by November 30, 2020, and Galactus should make an appearance by then. Fortnite has teased the arrival of Galactus to the game.

The first tease was seen in the Marvel Fortnite comic where the arrival of Galactus would lead to the conclusion of the season. The second tease was seen in a popular Fortnite leaker’s Tweet. Forttory tweeted a photo of them looking at the sky with a sniper scope and were able to spot the silhouette of the gigantic villain Galactus floating in the sky.

Galactus in-game ! pic.twitter.com/1mKFZ17CKM — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) October 13, 2020

It does not seem like Galactus will be receiving a skin in the game, but he will surely bring some massive changes to Fortnite Island. At the moment it is still unclear how the player will be able to face off with this unearthly villain, whether it will be a limited-time mode or a big blowout during battle royale. Galactus should arrive at Fortnite sometime in November, to provide the players enough time and chances to face off with the villain before the season reaches its end.

Fortnite update 14.30 Patch notes:

Here are the patch notes for the Fortnite 14.30 update:

General Issues:

Audio of Last Forever Emote playing even with licensed audio muted.

The audio of the Last Forever Emote may still play even when licensed audio is muted in the Audio settings.

Battle Royale Issues:

Placing a map marker cancels movement.

Opening the map and placing a marker will cancel held player movements, requiring them to be input again.

Mobile issues:

XP bar can be visually incorrect while in a match. / Incorrect leveling-up.

There's an issue that can sometimes occur on mobile involving the XP from punch cards bar being visually incorrect in a match. This can cause players to appear to level up during the match even if they really didn't. In these instances, please reference the XP bar in the Lobby for an accurate display.

Save the World Issues:

Sword of the Daywalker has incorrect animation when swinging.

The Sword of the Daywalker pickaxe is currently using the two-handed swing animation.

Xbox Homeshare players can't access STW.

Players who play Save the World via homeshare may be unable to play Fortnite Save the World.

