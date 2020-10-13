Fortnite 14.30 Update Patch Notes: Know Everything About The Upcoming Update

Fortnite has recently released their 14.30 update that has been one of the most trending topics in the gaming community. The makers released this through the game’s Twitter handle. Currently, the servers are being taken down to upload this new update. Thus we have listed down all the changes coming with the Fortnite 14.30 update.
Downtime for v14.30 has begun. We’ll let you all know when downtime ends and services are back up.— Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) October 13, 2020
They recently tweeted that, “Downtime for v14.30 has begun. We’ll let you all know when downtime ends and services are back up.” This means that the players will not be able to access Fortnite games during the Downtime. The makers had also given the players a heads up for stopping their ongoing games by released a Tweet and sometime before taking down the servers.
They wrote, “We're beginning to disable services in preparation for v14.30. If you're currently in a session, you can continue to play until downtime starts at approx. 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC)”. Here are all the Tweets and updates shared by Fortnite’s Twitter.
We're beginning to disable services in preparation for v14.30. If you're currently in a session, you can continue to play until downtime starts at approx. 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/pjFIvgFZ1M— Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) October 13, 2020
Fortnite’s latest collaboration with Marvel Studios has certainly gained a lot of attention on social media. The players have now been asking a lot of questions about the new Marvel characters being introduced to the game. The makers not only added the characters but also some challenges related to the superheroes.
Currently, the players have been talking about daredevil being introduced in Fortnite. Just like Wolverine, Iron-Man, Deadpool and Aquaman skins and other Marvel character skins were introduced. They have also created a number of these challenges that are being updated every week. The players need to complete all these weekly challenges in order to get their favourite Marvel characters’ skin in Fortnite.
