Fortnite 14.30 Update Patch Notes: Know Everything About The Upcoming Update

Fortnite has recently released their 14.30 update that has been one of the most trending topics in the gaming community. The makers released this through the game’s Twitter handle. Currently, the servers are being taken down to upload this new update. Thus we have listed down all the changes coming with the Fortnite 14.30 update.

Also Read | Fortnite Leaks For 14.30 Update: Know All About Skin Leaks

Also Read | How To Get Daredevil Skin In Fortnite? Know More About The New Marvel Knockout Mode

Fortnite 14.30 Patch Notes

Top General issues

Audio of Last Forever Emote playing even with licensed audio muted.

The audio of the Last Forever Emote may still play even when licensed audio is muted in the Audio settings.

Battle Royale issues:

Placing a map marker cancels movement.

Opening the map and placing a marker will cancel held player movements, requiring them to be input again.

Mobile issues:

XP bar can be visually incorrect while in a match. / Incorrect levelling-up.

We’re aware of an issue that can sometimes occur on mobile involving the XP from punch cards bar being visually incorrect in a match. This can cause players to appear to level up during the match even if they really didn't. In these instances, please reference the XP bar in the Lobby for an accurate display.

Save The world issues:

Sword of the Daywalker has incorrect animation when swinging.

The Sword of the Daywalker pickaxe is currently using the two-handed swing animation.

Xbox Homeshare players can't access STW.

Players who play Save the World via homeshare may be unable to play Fortnite Save the World.

More about Fortnite 14.30 update and downtime

Downtime for v14.30 has begun. We’ll let you all know when downtime ends and services are back up. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) October 13, 2020

They recently tweeted that, “Downtime for v14.30 has begun. We’ll let you all know when downtime ends and services are back up.” This means that the players will not be able to access Fortnite games during the Downtime. The makers had also given the players a heads up for stopping their ongoing games by released a Tweet and sometime before taking down the servers.

They wrote, “We're beginning to disable services in preparation for v14.30. If you're currently in a session, you can continue to play until downtime starts at approx. 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC)”. Here are all the Tweets and updates shared by Fortnite’s Twitter.

We're beginning to disable services in preparation for v14.30. If you're currently in a session, you can continue to play until downtime starts at approx. 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/pjFIvgFZ1M — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) October 13, 2020

Fortnite’s latest collaboration with Marvel Studios has certainly gained a lot of attention on social media. The players have now been asking a lot of questions about the new Marvel characters being introduced to the game. The makers not only added the characters but also some challenges related to the superheroes.

Currently, the players have been talking about daredevil being introduced in Fortnite. Just like Wolverine, Iron-Man, Deadpool and Aquaman skins and other Marvel character skins were introduced. They have also created a number of these challenges that are being updated every week. The players need to complete all these weekly challenges in order to get their favourite Marvel characters’ skin in Fortnite.

Also Read | What Time Is Fortnite Daredevil Cup? First-leg Of $1 Million Tournament Explained

Also Read | Fortnite Crazy Boy Emote Origins And Other Details You Need To Know