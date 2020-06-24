Fortnite Sensitivity Settings To Improve Your Aiming And Beat The Competition

Fortnite is one of the biggest BR titles that has been topping the charts at popular game streaming websites. It is played by millions worldwide and has almost every pro gamer and streamer associated with the game. While Fortnite is extremely competitive, tweaking certain game settings can actually bring out the best in a player while giving them an edge over the opponents. The game’s mouse sensitivity settings, for instance, is one of the most important aspects that a user should tweak for precise aiming and improving your overall performance on the field. So, let’s take a look at how you can get your Fortnite game settings just right.

Turn off mouse acceleration

This is one of the settings that can tremendously improve your aiming, making you land precision shots.

When you have the mouse acceleration turned on, it affects the way it functions when you swipe it across the mouse pad. This can significantly impact your precision, causing a hindrance. Turning off this feature will no longer interfere with the cursor, allowing you more control over the mouse movements.

Chances are that if you have never played around with the mouse settings, the mouse acceleration is turned on. So, that’s the first thing you need to change before moving further. Here’s how you can turn off the mouse acceleration on your system:

Step 1: Go to your PC's Mouse settings. You can look up “mouse settings” using the Windows search bar.

Step 2: Click on ‘Change your mouse settings’ and select ‘Additional mouse options’.

Step 3: Go to the ‘Pointer Options’ tab and uncheck ‘Enhance Pointer Precision’.

Step 4: Click on ’Apply’ and hit ‘Okay’ to make the changes.

Best Fortnite sensitivity settings

Once you have turned off mouse acceleration, the next step is to head over to the settings menu in Fortnite and click on the “Game” tab to see the available sensitivity options. Now, you need to experiment with all the sensitivity options to understand which one suits you best. These are the most important PC settings that you need to look at when making the changes:

Mouse Sensitivity - It takes care of the general mouse sensitivity when turning and firing shots from the hip.

Mouse ADS Sensitivity - It governs sensitivity when you aim at down sights.

Mouse Scope Sensitivity - It handles the sensitivity when you are scoped in.

While you can certainly experiment with all the above settings to figure what works best for you, it is recommended that you set the general mouse sensitivity higher than the ADS and Scope options for better performance. This will make it easier for you to turn around and face your enemies. Lower ADS will also up your chances of actually landing the shots.

Image credits: Epic Games