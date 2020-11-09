Fortnite Monthly Crew Pack Leaked By Hypex; Learn More About Fortnite's Latest Leak

Fortnite is one of the biggest games in the industry right now. It has stayed at that position for a while now as it is constantly trying to grow and do more for its players. Epic releases content updates almost every week for the game. No free game has seen content updates at such a high rate. There has been news that Epic might release a Fortnite Monthly Crew Pack. Reputed leaker Hypex has provided information related to Fortnite’s new leaked subscription service.

Fortnite Monthly Crew Pack

Renowned Fortnite leaker and data miner Hypex has provided information that Fortnite will start a new subscription service called Fortnite Monthly Crew Pack. The price for this pack will range between $4.99 and $15.99. For this price, players will be getting access to a Fortnite Battle pass, a monthly allowance of Fortnite Vbucks, and one of the many free Fortnite skins.

It seems too good to be true to get the battle pass, V-bucks, and a free skin for just $5, and the price is highly likely to be on the more expensive side. This is still a leak by Hypex and no official news by Epic has been announced for the Fortnite Monthly Crew Pack. The release of this monthly crew pack is expected to be either at the start of the next month or the start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.

Hypex Tweeted, “ICYMI: There will be a "Monthly Crew Pack" that costs something between $4.99 & $15.99.. Its gonna give you 1.000 vbucks monthly, every new battle pass whenever it drops & early access to a monthly crew skin before it hits the itemshop. (Via: @MarDlt_& @ShiinaBR)

Fortnite to return to iPhone and iPad maybe

The trial between Epic and Apple has been set for May 3, 2021, and before that date, it's highly unlikely for Apple to allow the game back into its iOS app store, but there still might be a chance. Nvidia is starting its new cloud service called GeForce Now. This cloud-based gaming platform has not been officially announced for iOS but Apple has confirmed that these applications can run through Safari or any other web browser download through the app store. Nvidia’s Geforce now is a cloud gaming service just like Google’s Stadia. Geforce Now’s game library consists of Fortnite at the moment, but it is possible it will get dropped for the release. Players are hoping for Fortnite to return to iPhone and iPad.

