Rift Locations Fortnite Season 4: Where To Find And Use Rifts In Season 4?

Epic Games has added a number of XP Xtravaganza Overtime challenges this week as Fortnite prepares to enter the much-anticipated Season 5 of Chapter 2. Players can complete these challenges to level up their Season 4 Battle Pass and earn tons of XP. One of the challenges available this week asks players to use rifts Fortnite. For this first stage of the challenge, players need to use a total of 10 rifts in Fortnite spread across the map. So, let us see where are all the rifts in Fortnite?

Rift locations Fortnite Season 4

We have marked all the locations where Rifts generally appear on the Fortnite. Just head over to these exact locations and you should easily find them.

Image credits: Epic Games

Once you have completed the above stage, you will need to drive a vehicle through a Rift for the next part. Lastly, you just need to enter 10 Rifts during a single game. The challenges may seem a bit difficult to complete as they are quite different compared to the regular weekly challenges. However, you should note that these are squad challenges, meaning you don't have to complete them alone.

Completing the Fortnite XP Xtravaganza challenges will allow players to earn 20,000 XP for a single challenge. Epic Games will be rolling out the Fortnite XP Xtravaganza challenges for the next weeks before we finally enter the next season. All of these challenges can be completed in a squad.

Fortnite XP Xtravaganza challenges are now live across all major platforms including the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Android. Epic Games is also set to release the battle royale game on the Xbox Series X / S and the PlayStation 5. You can check out all the next-gen improvements here. The video game will arrive on next-gen gaming consoles with new a number of improvements in terms of visuals, loading times and enhanced split-screen and a lot more. The next-gen update for the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S will be available at the time of console launch.

Image credits: Epic Games