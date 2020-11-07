Visit All 17 Locations Fortnite: How To Complete XP Xtravaganza challenge

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 will soon come to an end as game developers prepare to enter the next major season of the battle royale game. However, the gaming company continues to excite fans with its offerings. There is a new set of weekly XP Xtravaganza challenges in Fortnite, where one of the challenges requires players to visit all named locations in a single match. To complete the challenge, you will need to visit a total of 17 named locations. So, let us show you how you can visit all 17 locations Fortnite and complete the challenge.

How to visit all named locations in a single match?

This challenge might seem a bit tricky at first due to the closing storm circle, although it won't take much effort considering that it can be completed in squads. However, you can still complete the challenge in solos which, in fact, is the best way to complete this challenge as you can be assured that it has been successfully registered. All you need to do is enter a helicopter and fly it through every named location on the Fortnite map. You should also note that you don't really need to land on the location but simply fly through for it to count.

Completing this challenge will reward you with 50,000 XP, which is clearly a lot for this simple challenge. There are only six Fortnite XP Xtravaganza challenges available this week. Once you earn these challenges, you will earn plenty of XP. However, you won't be able to unlock any new skins or outfits with the Fortnite Xtravaganza challenges.

Fortnite is currently in Chapter 2, Season 4. The Marvel-based season kicked off on August 27 and is set to conclude on December 3. It was originally set to conclude on November 30; however, it had to be pushed.

Fortnite XP Xtravaganza challenges are now live across all major platforms including the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Android. The gaming company is also set to release the battle royale game on the Xbox Series X / S and the PlayStation 5.

Image credits: YouTube | Bodil40