New Axolotl Skin In Fortnite Season 3: Different Outfit Styles And Price

Axo is a rare skin in Fortnite that comes from the Axolotl Attack set. Epic Games released the skin on Saturday, August 8, during Fortnite Season 3 of Chapter 2. The Axolotl Attack set also come with two cosmetic items which include a Back Bling – Neon Backboard - and a Harvesting Tool – Axe-Olotl.

Axolotl skin in Fortnite - Price and available styles

Fortnite fans can get their hands on the new Axo skin for 1,200 V-Bucks. The item is currently listed in the item shops so you can go ahead and purchase it before it’s gone. Since cosmetics rotate in and out of the Fortnite item-shop every day, there is no way of knowing when it might disappear.

The skin is available in selectable styles which include a Default version and Axo Midnight. In addition, users can also choose to either turn on or turn off its tail. The Neon Backboard also has four edit styles – Default, Dark Neon Backboard, Axojet, and Red Axojet. The Axe-Olotl is also available in two styles – Default and Alter Ego. You will need to pay an additional 500 V-Bucks to purchase this item.

How to purchase Fortnite Axo skin?

All the skins and outfits are available in the game on rotation. The game store offers daily items and featured items. The daily items are added in the game on a daily basis and disappear the other day. As for featured items, they are available in the in-game shop throughout the week after getting listed.

The new Fortnite Axo skin will likely be listed as a daily item, which means that it will quickly disappear from the in-game store. If you wish to purchase the skin, you will have to visit the Item Shop and select the Axo outfit. Now, click on the ‘Purchase Items’ button. And as we’ve mentioned earlier, you will need to spend an additional 500 V-Bucks to get the Axe-Olotl harvesting tool.

Before buying the item, make sure that you have the required V-Bucks. If you don’t wish to purchase V-Bucks by paying actual currency, you can also earn it by completing quests.

Image credits: Epic Games