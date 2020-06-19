How Much XP Does Reviving Give You In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3?

Fortnite has risen to become one of the most popular free-to-play battle royale titles in existence after releasing in 2017. The game is obsessed over by millions around the world as it continues to evolve by constantly adding new features and content to the game. After weeks of anticipation, Epic Games has finally rolled out its latest season continuing the story from the Device event which took place earlier this week. The new season has brought back the weekly challenges that players can complete in to earn XP and level up their Battle Pass.

How much XP does reviving give you in Fortnite?

When you revive your squad members in Fortnite, you get awarded with some XP or Experience Points. It is a type of progression in the game. Once you have enough XP, you start to level up, with every level earning you some Battle Stars. To level up fast in Fortnite, you should try to earn as much XP as you possibly can.

Fortnite generally rewards players with around 20 XP for the first one and 5 more for the ones that follow. This is one of the mechanisms that help ensure that players actually take some time out and go on to revive others, instead of leaving them to die for their loot.

Fortnite Season 3 XP for completing weekly challenges

Completing the weekly tasks in Fortnite is one of the best ways for players to level up their Battle Pass and get their hands on all the exciting rewards over the course of this season. Epic Games is currently offering users 35,000 XP for successfully completing a single challenge, which is quite a lot. This will allow players to level up the Battle Pass much quicker.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 also comes with a range of Style challenges, including those that change the new Aquaman skin. As for Fortnite Week 1 challenges, the different sets of tasks will be helpful in familiarising Fortnite fans with the all-new aquatic-themed map. To summarize the latest set of challenges, players will need to get into the Catty Corner Vault and search for Chests or Ammo Boxes at the Rickety Rig, and Damage Loot Sharks at the Sweaty Sands.

Image credits: Epic Games