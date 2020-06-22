Who Is Loserfruit In Fortnite And How Long Will She Stay In The Item Shop?

Loserfruit has now become the next Fortnite person to be added to Fortnite, as part of the game’s Icon Series. Epic Games introduced the Fortnite Icon Series skin collection to highlight some of the top creators on the platform. The new series aims to offer players with skins and other cosmetics of famous artists and streamers. The series started on January 16, this year, when Ninja’s character was introduced in the battle royale game.

Who is Loserfruit in Fortnite?

Loserfruit is an Australian Fortnite star whose real name is Kathleen Belsten. She is a Fortnite content creator and is popularly known as Loserfruit. Soon after the release of Ninja skin, the company announced that Loserfruit would be the next content creator to be added as a playable character in the game.

The newest addition to the Icon Series bursts into the Item Shop with a splash of color!



Get the Loserfruit Set in the Item Shop now 🍓 pic.twitter.com/nfNkL05g5l — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 22, 2020

For those unaware, Loserfruit is the second female content creator after Pokimane to collaborate with the BR game as part of the Fortnite Icon Series. With 2 million followers on YouTube and 1.3 million on Twitch, the Australian had very recently teased her collaboration on her personal Twitter account.

Unfortunately for fans, the release had to be delayed due to the social movements across the United States. Loserfruit had also confirmed that her skin was expected to be added to the game around June 3, however, it was postponed until further notice. Nonetheless, the Fortnite Loserfruit skin is finally live and can be accessed through the item store.

How long will the Loserfruit skin be in the item shop?

The new Loserfruit cosmetic bundle was added to Fornite on Monday, June 22. It is speculated that the bundle will be available for a good amount of time, although, it hasn't been confirmed by the company.

How much is the Loserfruit Fortnite skin for?

The Fortnite Loserfrult complete bundle can be purchased for 2,000 V-Bucks from the Item Shop. It includes the following items:

Skin

Emote

Harvesting tools

Back bling

The Fortnite Loserfruit skin alone is available for 1,500 V-Bucks.

The hype for Loserfruit's Icon Series release started to build after Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR posted a look at the full bundle on her Twitter handle over the weekend.

Image credits: Epic Games