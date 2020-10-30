Fortnite Season 4 Extended? When Does Fortnite Season 4 End?

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 is certainly one of the biggest seasons in the online battle royale game. Epic Games released the Marvel-themed season on August 27 which came with a new Battle Pass, new POIs, and plenty of superhero characters from the Marvel universe. Developers have rolled out a number of major updates ever since, which include the ongoing Fortnitemares event. However, it appears that the season might soon come to an end as we enter Week 10 of Season 4. So, when does Fortnite Season 4 end? Let's find out.

When does Fortnite Season 4 end?

According to recent leaks from notorious Fortnite leaker HYPEX, Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 will end on November 30. If the leaks are true, we only have a month left before we enter Fortnite Season 5.

Is Fortnite Season 4 extended?

While recent leaks suggest that the ongoing season could come to a close on November 30, there is a strong possibility that the season could be extended as developers have already extended almost every season in Chapter 2. There are also a few reports online suggesting that there are a bunch of updates which are yet to arrive in the game before the completion of the season. If that's the case, there could obviously be an extension before Fortnite Season 5 finally arrives; however, there are no signs of a delay from the developer's end.

There was no end of season event for Chapter 3 of Season 3; however, it is very likely that Epic Games would hold a live event leading up to the Fortnite Season 4 conclusion with the return of Galactus. Also, it is believed that the end of season event will be held at least prior to the season conclusion, but Epic Games hasn't made any announcements just yet. This could be another reason to believe that the current season could be extended.

Fortnite is available across the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android platforms. The battle royale game is currently in Season 4 of Chapter and is also celebrating its annual Fortnitemares event.

Image credits: Epic Games