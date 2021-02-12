Fortnite Rose At Steel Farm: Guide To Obtain The Rose At The Steel Farm Or The Orchard

Fortnite's Season 5 has reached its 11th week and this brings along the week 11 challenges. Since it is Valentine's week of 2021, the challenges in Fortnite for this week are also very romantic. One of them will require the players to find a rose at steel farm or the Orchard. Completing this challenge will award the players with 20,000 XP. Continue reading to find out where is the rose at steel farm.

Find a Rose at Steel Farm in Fortnite

For this challenge to find a rose at the steel farm or at the Orchard, it is important to know that going to both the locations is not necessary. Simply check in the map as to which of these two locations is near to you and head over there. The rose at steel farm can be found just outside of a farmhouse which is from the east direction of Colossal Coliseum. When you reach the front of the house there will be a window which will have produce boxes. Right under the window, there is a rose on the ground. Just interact with it and the challenge will be complete.

For the other Rose location at the Orchard, you will have to get inside the farmhouse which is located towards the north of Colossal Coliseum. Upon reaching this place, just get in through the front entrance and you will find a rose near a vase on the ground. The vase can be seen right when you enter. Now same as with the rose at the steel farm, interact with it to complete the challenge.

Fortnite Valentine's Day Challenges

Catch different kinds of fish to find Valentine’s date for Fishstick (3)

Serve Fishstick and his date a fancy dinner at any restaurant (1)

Find a rose at Steel Farm or The Orchard (1)

Collect Grimbles’ love potion from Fort Crumpet, Coral Cove, or Stealthy Stronghold (1)

Deliver the love potion to Slurpy Swamp or Shanty Town (1)

Collect chocolate boxes from Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, or Retail Row (3)

Choose a character to be Lovely’s valentine! (1)

