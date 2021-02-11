Genshin Impact Plaustrite Shard Location: Know How To Get Plaustrite Shard

Quick links:
Genshin Impact is rising in popularity by the day. Players from all around the world are flocking towards the game to give it a try. The fantasy-themed RPG has a massive playground for the players to get lost in. It has a huge amount of resources to collect and craft new items. It has a rich and diverse questline that immerses the player into the game. Many want to learn how to get Plaustrite Shard in Genshin Impact.
Genshin has introduced a new mini-game with Lantern Rites festival which acts something like a tower defense game. Players need to protect a tower against waves of different types of enemies. This new mini-game is called Theater Mechanicus. To participate in this event the players need to have Xiao Lanterns on them. To craft, Xiao Lanterns players need certain resources, and one of the difficult to find resources are Plaustrite shards. Fortunately, there are locations where players can farm these Plaustrite Shards Check out the Genshin Impact Plaustrite Shard Location below:
In order to acquire the Fragile Bone shards, the players need to overcome Geovishap Hatchlings. Geovishap Hatchlings are monsters that drop fragile bone shards that help in ascending the characters over the level 20 cap. These hatchlings can be tricky to find as they aren’t found everywhere on the map. Here’s a guide on the Geovishap Hatchling locations in Genshin Impact:
