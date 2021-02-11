Genshin Impact Plaustrite Shard Location: Know How To Get Plaustrite Shard

Genshin Impact is rising in popularity by the day. Players from all around the world are flocking towards the game to give it a try. The fantasy-themed RPG has a massive playground for the players to get lost in. It has a huge amount of resources to collect and craft new items. It has a rich and diverse questline that immerses the player into the game. Many want to learn how to get Plaustrite Shard in Genshin Impact.

How to get Plaustrite Shard in Genshin Impact?

Genshin has introduced a new mini-game with Lantern Rites festival which acts something like a tower defense game. Players need to protect a tower against waves of different types of enemies. This new mini-game is called Theater Mechanicus. To participate in this event the players need to have Xiao Lanterns on them. To craft, Xiao Lanterns players need certain resources, and one of the difficult to find resources are Plaustrite shards. Fortunately, there are locations where players can farm these Plaustrite Shards Check out the Genshin Impact Plaustrite Shard Location below:

Players can find a huge amount of Plaustrite shards just towards the southwest of Mt. Aozang. Here they will find a Geovishap hatchling and a lot of Crystal nodes. Players can defeat the enemies here and smash all the ores to gain a huge amount of Plaustrine Shards.

The second Genshin Impact Plaustrite Shard location is Mt. Tianheng, here they will find a huge amount of ores that they can break to gain Plaustrite Shards.

Players can also defeat any Geovishap, Geovishap Hatchling, or Stonehide Lawachurl to gain some Plaustrite Shards, these creatures don’t always drop it as a resource but most of the time they do.

Where to find Geovishap Hatchlings in Genshin Impact?

In order to acquire the Fragile Bone shards, the players need to overcome Geovishap Hatchlings. Geovishap Hatchlings are monsters that drop fragile bone shards that help in ascending the characters over the level 20 cap. These hatchlings can be tricky to find as they aren’t found everywhere on the map. Here’s a guide on the Geovishap Hatchling locations in Genshin Impact:

Firstly the players need to head over to Tianquai Valley

Head towards the east near the closest teleportation portal

Geovishap Hatchlings are rare spawns so the player will need to wander in the area a bit for them to spawn

Once they have been spotted, the player needs to go over and start fighting them and defeat them

After a Geovishap Hatchling is defeated they drop a fragile bone shard which can be collected from its remains.

