Pokemon Go Electrode Best Movesets: Here Are All The Best Movesets Of This Pokemon

Quick links:
Electrode is an Electric Pokémon which evolves from Voltorb. It is weak against Ground moves and has a Max CP of 2,099. Its strongest moveset is Volt Switch & Thunderbolt. The Pokedex tells that Electrode eats electricity in the atmosphere. On days when lightning strikes, you can see this Pokémon exploding all over the place from eating too much electricity.
Also read | Pokemon Go: How To Get Magikarp? A Complete, Step By Step Guide
Also read | Valheim Third Boss Bonesmass: How To Summon And Defeat Bonesmass?
Electrode is an Electric-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2373, 173 attack, 173 defence and 155 stamina. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Electrode is weak against Ground-type moves and gets boosted by Rain weather. Electrode's best moves are Spark and Discharge (11.59 DPS). Electrode evolution comes from Voltorb which costs 50 Candy. Its other best movesets are mentioned-below:
Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto is almost here, and Niantic has brought the sweepstakes before its arrival. All that the players will have to do is post a photo of them wearing either green or red outfit on Twitter. This is to represent the version they support by using either #PokemonGOTourRed or #PokemonGOTourGreen from Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PST (GMT −8).
20 winners will be selected at random and each of them will receive a code for a prize pack that will contain 50 Poké Balls, six Max Revives, and three Incense. All those who are lucky enough to win can redeem their code on the Niantic Labs Offer Redemption site.
Also read | Diablo IV And Overwatch 2 - When Is Blizzard Releasing These Two Major Titles?
Also read | Epic Games Store Spring Sale 2021: AC Valhall, Cyberpunk 2077 & More To Go On Sale