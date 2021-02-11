Pokemon Go Electrode Best Movesets: Here Are All The Best Movesets Of This Pokemon

Electrode is an Electric Pokémon which evolves from Voltorb. It is weak against Ground moves and has a Max CP of 2,099. Its strongest moveset is Volt Switch & Thunderbolt. The Pokedex tells that Electrode eats electricity in the atmosphere. On days when lightning strikes, you can see this Pokémon exploding all over the place from eating too much electricity.

Pokemon Go Electrode best moveset

Electrode is an Electric-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2373, 173 attack, 173 defence and 155 stamina. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Electrode is weak against Ground-type moves and gets boosted by Rain weather. Electrode's best moves are Spark and Discharge (11.59 DPS). Electrode evolution comes from Voltorb which costs 50 Candy. Its other best movesets are mentioned-below:

Spark + Discharge => DPS - 11.59

Tackle + Discharge => DPS - 11.07

Spark + Thunderbolt => DPS - 11.06

Tackle + Thunderbolt => DPS - 10.87

Volt Switch + Discharge => DPS - 10.82

Volt Switch + Thunderbolt => DPS - 10.65

Spark + Hyper Beam => DPS - 10.36

Spark + Foul Play => DPS - 9.79

Tackle + Foul Play => DPS - 9.72

Volt Switch + Foul Play => DPS - 9.49

Volt Switch + Hyper Beam => DPS - 8.78

Tackle + Hyper Beam => DPS - 8.75

Electrode Statistics

Base stats Attack - 173 Defence - 173 Stamina - 155

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 899 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 1,199 Level 30 Max wild - 1,799 Level 40 2,099

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 1,499 Level 35 (wild) - 1,949

Max HP Level 40 - 134

Size Height - 1.2 m Weight - 66.6 kg

Other Base capture rate - 20% Base flee rate - 6% Buddy walk distance - 3 km



Electrode Additional Statistics

Generation - Generation 1

Category - Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate - 6%

Buddy Distance - 3 km

Pokédex Height - 1.2 m

Pokédex Weight - 66.6 kg

Bonus candy on capture - 2

Bonus Stardust on capture - 200

Can be put in a gym? - Yes

Can be transferred? - Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move - 50

Pokemon Go Update

Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto is almost here, and Niantic has brought the sweepstakes before its arrival. All that the players will have to do is post a photo of them wearing either green or red outfit on Twitter. This is to represent the version they support by using either #PokemonGOTourRed or #PokemonGOTourGreen from Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PST (GMT −8).

20 winners will be selected at random and each of them will receive a code for a prize pack that will contain 50 Poké Balls, six Max Revives, and three Incense. All those who are lucky enough to win can redeem their code on the Niantic Labs Offer Redemption site.

