Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass: Details About Skins & The Cost Of The Fortnite Battle Pass

Epic Games recently released the much-awaited trailer of Fortnite Season 3 calling it the Splash Down Launch. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is going to be a lot of fun as many character skins were revealed in the Trailer. However, the question that everyone is asking is about the Battle Pass and how much does it cost. But first, let's have look at the trailer:

As we can see, Midas is alive and Meosicles appears so different, there are several new Fortnite Battle Pass skins unveiled in the Splash Down trailer. Aquaman skin and the new Master Engineer Jules skin look dapper and tempting to many fans. So, to get a hold on the new skins and Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass, here is all you need to know.

How much is the Fortnite season 3 battle pass?

The Fortnite Battle Pass for Chapter 2 Season 3 should follow the same price point as previous seasons (as noted in the past updates). This means the main Fortnite Battle Pass will cost 950 V-Bucks which is about $9.50 or approximately â‚¹723.97. With the Battle Bundle costing 2,500 V-Bucks, players can get a hold of it with just $25.00 which is currently â‚¹1905. If you are wondering what is a Fortnite Battle Bundle, it is a version that allows a user to skip past the first 25 tiers of the Battle Pass.

Fortnite Battle Pass Skins

Unlock your team of Drifters, build your very own Umbrella and earn 1,500 V-Bucks back.



Grab the #FortniteSeason3 Battle Pass now! pic.twitter.com/dnWrstjV9N — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 17, 2020

Still from the trailer

Fortnite Season 3 update is filled with several surprises which are soon going to be revealed. Currently, through the trailer, we can some of the many surprises such as Meowsicles riding a shark which reveals players will get new Skis and Ski skins which might look like sharks and fishes. The other thing that we can spot is the Aquaman Skin making an awesome cameo which was already teased on Twitter with a Golden Trident picture.

The Fortnite Battle Pass trailer also revealed that in season 3, players will be getting their own Fortilla were they can unlock challenges and buy the Battle Pass. The Fortilla also comes with a 'Builder Brother', which seems like a new feature where players can build and customise their own Umbrella. The Fortnite Downtime started from 02:00 AM ET i.e. 06:00 AM UCT or 11:30 AM IST, and it is soon going to end.

