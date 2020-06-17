Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: What Time Is The Fortnite Update In India, US And US?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is almost upon us after multiple delays and extensions. The Doomsday in-game event concluded on Monday, June 15, and the upcoming Season 3 is slated to begin on Wednesday, June 17. Epic Games has finally announced the Season 3 start time for its hit battle royale game.

What time is the Fortnite update?

The Fortnite new season is scheduled to begin on June 17, right after the conclusion of Season 2.

Fortnite update time in the US

Epic Games has recently announced that the downtime for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 will begin on June 17 at 2 AM ET in the US.

Fortnite update time in the UK

It has been confirmed that the downtime will start at 7 AM BST in the UK.

Fortnite update time in India

In India, the Fortnite servers will be taken offline for downtime on June 17 at 11:30 AM.

Players will be able to complete the Battle Pass challenges until the gaming servers are taken offline for maintenance. After the Season 3 server downtime, players will be able to download an update file before finally jumping into the battle royale when the game comes back online. Epic Games hasn't provided any details on when the servers will be back online, but one can expect the downtime to last for a couple of hours.

Developers have also released a bunch of teasers ahead of the final release. They also gave fans a better look at an all-new POI which Epic is planning to release along with the new Battle Pass. It comes with a capsized boat, multi-tiered structures along with industrial pipes.

Fortnite Season 3 map

Apart from the teasers, there have also been some leaks online suggesting that the new Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 will feature an underwater map. And while it hasn't been confirmed yet, a number of data miners have leaked certain details that support the idea of underwater mechanics present in the game files. The end-of-season event also showed us that the Midas’ device has completely transformed the storm into water.

Image credits: Epic Games