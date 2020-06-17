Aquaman In Fortnite? Actor Jason Momoa Teases The Water-based Character

Epic Games shared a number of teasers for their upcoming Chapter 2 Season 3 of Fortnite. The latest season debut has reportedly kept fans excited about what new additions will be brought upon in Fortnite. The Battle Royale game's official social media handle had posted a cryptic teaser for the upcoming season which showed nothing more than some water and a yellow rod. Actor Jason Momoa, who plays the character of Aquaman in the DC extended universe films later shared the entire photo on his Instagram stories. Check it out below -

Aquaman in Fortnite

Based on the image, it can be confirmed that the image posted by Jason Momoa is the exact replica of Aquaman's famous trident which he also sported in the 2018 film. With Momoa posting the image of the trident on Instagram, fans have speculated that his version of Aquaman, with tattoos and long brown hair, will be featuring in the game, as opposed to the traditional comic book version of the character. As of now, it is being rumoured that Aquaman will be available as a skin, but there has been no official confirmation about the same by Epic Games. But as of now, it can be safely assumed that the Aquaman skin will be included in the Season 3 Battle Pass, following a similar route to the Deadpool model.

Though there have been speculations around an Aquaman skin getting debuted in Fortnite with season 3, fans have also found leaks which suggest that different characters from the film like Black Manta will also be available. Avid Fortnite gamers are well aware of the fact that Epic Games has collaborated with characters from popular culture like Deadpool, Avengers, Star Wars and John Wick. Now with the addition of Aquaman, it can be stated that Epic Games' Fortnite is venturing out to DCEU as well.

But, this won't be the first time a DC character is added to Fortnite. Earlier, DC has had Batman and Catwoman skins for Fortnite along with two Suicide Squad skins for Harley Quinn. Aquaman 2 is not slated for a release until 2022, thus DC may be trying to keep afloat the relevancy of the character using Fortnite as a medium. It will be interesting to see what part Aquaman will play in the latest season of Fortnite.

