Fortnite Update: Are Astronauts Returning To The Game With Season 3?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has kept fans excited all around the world. The latest season being debuted by Fortnite is one of the most discussed topics amid gamers as a new season brings along with it some newer features and additions to the game. With the teasers being released by Epic Games to introduce the latest Chapter 2 Season 3, various additions and comebacks to the game have been teased. Similarly, two images doing the rounds on the internet have suggested that astronauts might be making a comeback to Fortnite.

Fortnite Update: Astronauts coming back?

Image courtesy - Epic Games

Speculations around the return of astronauts in Fortnite started when Epic Games released a photo where it revealed a close-up of the moon. The photo has been posted above. The speculations later started gaining major traction when Fortnite released a second image as a promotion for their upcoming season. In the promo image, an astronaut can be seen holding the moon from the first image under his arm. Check out the photo below:

The previous teasers for the latest season were mainly focused on the marine theme. The teaser shift to the astronomical aspects of the latest season has increased the intrigue among the gamers about the latest season of Fortnite. Stars haven't been away from the Apollo Island on Fortnite. The end of Season X in Fortnite features the rockets of Seven, which also consisted of the destruction of the map caused by the meteor fall. This latest teaser featuring an astronaut in Fornite's Chapter 2 Season 3 has kicked off a number of theories on the internet amid avid Fortnite gamers.

Concerning the teaser featuring an astronaut, various Fortnite theorists came up with their version of what the astronauts are doing in the game this season around. One of the most compelling theories suggests that Midas' machine may have completely derailed or accelerated the process of the great tide. Thus, the moon will be required to be put back in order in the latest season. Whether this theory will stand true to what Fornite has in store for gamers this season around will be unveiled as Chapter 2 Season 3 commences in full force.

