Fortnite Season 4 Secret Challenges: Here's Complete List

Fortnite Season 4 is nearing towards its end in a few weeks. So there is not much time left for players to rank up the battle pass to the max for rewards like the rank 100 Tony Stark Skin. The game, however, may or may not be extended further for this season. Continue reading to know about all the secret challenges from Fortnite Season 4.

Fortnite Season 4 Secret Challenges

Secret Challenge #1 - Oh No - The first hidden challenge starts with a sad note. To complete this challenge, players need to visit some small guys over at their island at B1 on the map.

Secret Challenge #2 - The GNOM Talk - Head down to the southern part of the map. Go southwest of Misty Meadows and south of Panther's Prowl at coordinate B8. When a player gets close to the gnome on stage, something will happen and once it completes, the player will get 25,000 XP.

Secret Challenge #3 - The Event of the Year - Head over to The Agency location on the map and go to the east side of the island to see a gnome staring at a billboard.

Secret Challenge #4 - The Aftermath - Players can find this set of Gnomes in multiple places, one of the locations is at the north of the lighthouse on the beach. Once you reach the area, smack all the gnomes with your pickaxe and you will receive some XP.

Secret Challenge #5 - The Traps - Players will have to go all over the map to disarm slurp keg traps that have been set by the Gnomes. Below are the mentioned locations.

Steamy Stacks: At the northernmost stack in the lower section.

Craggy Cliff: Under the deck area of the big restaurant.

Sweaty Sands: Near the palm tree in a corner of the patio area.

Holly Hedges: To the east of the plant shop area near the shelves.

Misty Meadows: Under the bridge on the eastern side.

Secret Challenge #6 - The Lair

Head to the Ghost House west of the Bifrost marks, then go into that building and head down into the basement area through a vent to find an evil Gnome.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 7 Challenges

Here are all of the Fortnite challenges that are now available to complete for Week 7 of Chapter 2, Season 4:

Search Chests at Catty Corner (7)

Eliminations at Craggy Cliffs (3)

Enter the Vault in Doom’s Domain (1)

Destroy Cobwebs at The Authority (3)

Discover Tony Stark’s hidden Lake House laboratory (1)

Drive a car from Sweaty Sands to Misty Meadows in less than 4 minutes without getting out (1)

Deal damage after knocking an opponent with Storm’s Whirlwind Blast (10,000)

Promo Image Credits: Epic Games