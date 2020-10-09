Genshin Impact: How To Get Stone Of Remembrance In Game?

In Genshin Impact, The Stone of Remembrance is one of the most important items which the players can use for completing a quest, which further rewards them with their first Legendary item. There are a total of 9 such stones and finding them is not an easy task. The Nine Pillars of Peace/The Stone of Remembrance is also one of the most essential world level quests in Genshin Impact. Players need to successfully collect all of the 131 Geoculus which are spread around Liyue and level up their Seven Statues. This is important to finish as it gives a significant stamina boost to the characters. Here is everything you need to know about these stones and how to find them.

Genshin Impact: How to get Stone of Remembrance

To be able to finish the Nine Pillars of Peace quest, players will need 9 Stone of Remembrances in total, this can be obtained each time the players level up their Status of the Seven in Liyue. At the final stages of this quest, players will have to collect all the 131 Geoculus on the game map to be able to fully level up the status. Now after all the 9 Stone of Remembrances have been obtained, all that needs to be done is to head over towards the Cuijue Slope and locate nine of these giant size pillars.

Now next step is to climb up each of these pillars and find the section on the pillar which is glowing. There will be a message which says "Inlaid Stone of Remembrance". This is where the player can use 1 of the Stone of Remembrance for breaking the seal. Repeat the same with all the nine pillars and a door will be unlocked nearby.

For the final step, enter the ruins which will now be an accessible location. Get ready to fight and get through this last stage of this world level quest. There will be a dungeon, keep going through it till the end and you will receive a Royal Flora which is one of the first Legendary Artifacts that is rewarded to the players in Genshin Impact.

Promo Image Credits: miHoYo