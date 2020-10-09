Genshin Impact 1.1 Nerfs: All You Need To Know About Nerf Leak

Genshin Impact released on September 28, and has since then been on a wonderful journey of success throughout the gaming world. In such a short span of time, this game has already become a top-selling title in almost all of the Asian countries and even in many parts of the West. The game is claimed to make over $100 million soon, which means it's making an extremely big impact. Here is all you need to know about Genshin Impact 1.1 Nerfs and more.

Genshin Impact 1.1 Nerfs

In a recent image leaked in one of the discord servers, characters like Diluc, Venti, and Fischl will be getting nerfed mainly on the attack speed in this upcoming 1.1 update. The leak shows that Venti’s Bust ability will consume more energy for use, from 80 to 60. Some more characters including Mona, Keqing, and Beidou are also going to receive nerfs but there is no concrete information about what exactly will be nerfed.

Genshin Impact Patch Notes - Two new 4-star & 5-star characters

Diona: Attribute : Cryo Weapon : Bow Type : Healer Skill : AoE Care Constellation : ???

Xinyang Attribute : Pyro Weapon : Swordfish Type : DPS Skill : Forcefield shield Constellation : ???



Two new 5-star characters

Childe Attribute : Hydro Weapon : Bow Type : ??? Skill : Stance Change (allows him to type ranged or close and his ultimate attack changes depending on his fighting style) Constellation : ??? Childe Ultimate Bow stance - Shoot a hydro arrow. AoE damage, inflict (?) status. After this is cast it returns a portion of the energy used. Melee Stance - AoE hydro slash. Activates the Melee passive. Passive - When Melee Burst hits the enemy with (?) status, he consumes status and deals an extra water area of effect damage Passive 1 Talent : extend (?) status duration 8 sec Passive 2 Talent : Melee stance, if normal or charge attack do a critical strike it will inflict (?) Status. Passive 3 Talent : Whole team normal attack talent increase by 1 level

Zhong Li Attribute : Geo Weapon : Lance Type : ??? Skill : Element Burst: Summons a Geo pillar that can resonate with other Geo pillars. Ultimate Attack : AoE Geo Attack petrifying enemies. Petrified enemies take more damage. Constellation Tier 1 : Create two Geo pillars instead of one on your skill Constellation Tier 2: Gives a shield to allies located near a Geo pillar. Constellation Tier 3 : ??? Constellation Tier 4 : This increases his radius of effect or area of effect by 20% and petrify effect also increases by 2 seconds. Passive Talent 1 : When the shield takes damage. The Shield effect gets stronger by 5%. Can stack 5x Passive Talent 2 : Element burst deals extra damage depending on Zhongli 20% max HP Passive Talent 3 : When crafting spear weapons, 15% of used ore material returned.



