Fortnite Season 4 Week 5 Challenges Leaked: When Do They Come In The Game?

Epic Games is set to roll out the next batch of weekly challenges for Week 5 of Fortnite Season 4. The current season is a crossover with the Marvel universe and has brought some of the most exciting challenges over the past four weeks. And just like any other week in Fortnite, data miners have leaked the new set of challenges that will be available in Week 5 of the season. So, let us take a look at all the challenges that you can complete in Week 5 of Fortnite Season 4.

Fortnite Week 5 challenges leaked

There will be a total of eight challenges that will be available this week. All the challenges will offer 25,000 XP to players except for the seventh task that will grant 50,000 XP for destroying the Gorgers. Here's a list of all the challenges:

Search for 7 Chests at the Doom's Domain - 25,000 XP

Secure 3 eliminations at the - 25,000 XP

Drive a car from Slurpy Swamp to Catty Corner in less than 4 minutes without getting out - 25,000 XP

Collect 1 Floating Ring at the Coral Castle - 25,000 XP

In a vehicle, jump through the flaming rings at Salty Springs - 25,000 XP

Make a Stark Robot dance - 25,000 XP

Destroy a Gorger - 50,000 XP

Deal 500 damages to opponents at The Authority - 25,000 XP

You should note that the above challenges were data mined and it is likely that Epic Games may end up making certain changes to these challenges before they finally go live on servers.

When do Week 5 challenges come out?

Fortnite Season 4, Week 5 challenges will be rolled out on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 7:00 PM EST. Epic Games generally releases the Fortnite weekly challenges every week around the same time. The challenges will be available across the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Android platforms. Completing the Fortnite Season 4 Week 5 challenges will allow players an opportunity to earn plenty of XP and progress through the season.

Image credits: Epic Games