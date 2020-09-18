Collector Cases In Fortnite: Where To Find Collector Cases In Fortnite Season 4?

Fortnite Season 4 is filled with Marvel Superheroes and interesting POIs and players are enjoying it to the fullest. With many character skins and interesting missions, Epic Games has presented its gaming community with one of the best seasons of all time. However, Fortnite is a game full of adventure and thrill and the weekly challenges spice it up even more. The Season 4 Week 4 Challenges have begun and players are having a hard time finding and destroying Collector Cases in Fortnite. This is the reason why many players are searching for details related to Collector Cases location in Fortnite. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Collector Cases in Fortnite

Just like Stark Industries, Black Panther's Prowl, and more, a new Marvel location has been added in the game with the name of "The Collection." The Fortnite Season 4 Week 4 Challenges list a mission where a player has to visit "The Collection" to destroy 3 Collector Cases in Fortnite Season 4. However, to complete the challenge you need to know the Collector Cases in Fortnite location. Follow the given instructions below to find out The Collection location in Fortnite.

Where to find Collector Cases in Fortnite Season 4?

As you can see in the Fortnite Season 4 map, The Collection location can be found on the border of H6 and H7. On the Fortnite map, a player needs to go along the mountainside that lies between Retail Row and Catty Corner to find this POI. However, the name of the location cannot be seen on the map.

How to destroy Collector Cases in Fortnite Season 4?

Once you know the location of Collector Cases in Fortnite, completing the event becomes easier.

All you need to do is land at the POI and start destroying the cases.

However, make sure you keep looking for enemies or opponents while completing the mission or else you will be knocked before you even complete it.

