Fortnite Skill Based Matchmaking Removed In Squad, But Still Available In Duos

Skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) had been one of the most controversial updates introduced in Fortnite at the start of Chapter 2 Season 1, last year. Epic Games had clearly added the new system with good intentions; however, the system was faced with certain flaws.

Fortnite skill based matchmaking removed

Epic Games has been fine-tuning the Fortnite skill-based matchmaking based on user feedback since it first came out. Now, the developers have completely removed the system in Squad after several players complained of the implementation. However, the system continues to exist in Duos. Epic Games haven't made any announcement on the update, which makes certain gamers believe that this could be a glitch, although it seems unlikely.

The Fortnite skill-based matchmaking system essentially puts a player against someone who is similarly skilled as them so as to help them improve in the game. This was also an effort from Epic Games to avoid pub stomps from skilled gamers, as players who were new to the game had a much lesser chance of surviving, given their inability to build up or hold their own with the Fortnite pros.

Why players hate Fortnite skill based matchmaking?

While the change was appreciated by most of the lower-skilled players, as they no longer had to face players with higher skills, the system proved to be a rather divisive one among many top Fortnite players. A host of streamers have voiced their displeasure about the Fortnite skill-based matchmaking system claiming that it turns every game into a sweat-fest with every player trying their hardest to win a match. This has been a common complaint among gamers as it essentially removed the casual aspect of the game while causing almost every higher-level play to unfold like a competitive contest.

It's a system that puts you with similarly skilled players in an effort to see you improve. Then when you do improve, you only go up against other players that are better.



It's a never ending cycling of playing sweaty games of Fortnite and I'm not a fan 🤷‍♂️ — Ali-A (@OMGitsAliA) November 8, 2019

The skill-based matchmaking system also exists in several other Battle Royale games such as Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone; however, many fans believe that Fortnite should be an exception.

Image credits: ImMarksman | YouTube