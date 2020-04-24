Where Is Hayman In Fortnite And How To Get There To Complete Midas' Mission Challenge

As we reach towards the end of the ongoing season, Fortnite is starting to mix things up a little as for this week’s Fortnite challenge, players are required to visit The Agency, Hayman, and Greasy Graves in a single game to complete the challenge.

And while a lot of changes have been introduced with the new season, it is likely that you have not spent enough time exploring or visiting many locations in the new environment. Also, it isn’t as easy to get there as all three locations need to be entered during one match, but if you wish to complete all the Fortnite Midas' Mission challenges, then it is essential that you complete this task as well. So, if you are looking for a route to the Hayman in Fortnite, we'll show you exactly how you can get there.

Also Read | How To Get The Travis Scott Fortnite Skin And What Are Other Rewards?

Where is Hayman in Fortnite?

Hayman, as one might have guessed, is nestled in the Northeast of the Frenzy Farm, which is in the grid square E4. However, it isn’t that easy to find the location. You need to head to the southwest corner of Frenzy Farm. Once you get towards the road, it will be easier to spot the Hayman which stands tall in the middle of the surrounding fields. It is a huge figure which is made entirely from hay bales.

Also Read | Apex Legends Code 100 Error - How To Fix It And Is Apex Legends Down Right Now?

Apart from Hayman, you will also need to find The Agency and the Greasy Graves. The Agency is the easiest to find and is located right in the middle of the map. Greasy Graves, on the other hand, is situated between Weeping Woods and the Holly Hedges in C5. Also, make sure you stay at the Hayman and all the other locations for a couple of seconds before moving on so it can easily register.

Also Read | How To Salute In Fortnite And Find Deadpool's Shorts In Week 9 Challenges

Also Read | Where Are Astro Heads In Fortnite And How Can You Find Them?

Image credits: Vg247