How To Get Under The Map In Warzone? Gamers Exploit 'Helicopter Under Map' Glitch

Call of Duty Warzone has been faced with a massive glitch with a recent patch update where players are seen flying helicopters under the map all the way until the very end of the game. It also allows you to get fully on top of the Gulag and shoot through the building floors.

There are people cheating on Warzone. Invisible enemy helicopter is shooting at my team through buildings. No chopper in sight, but we can see it on the minimap. — Ty Dingess (@TyDingess) May 4, 2020

How to get under the map in Warzone

If you are wondering how you can actually exploit the glitch yourself and get under the map in Warzone, here’s how you can do it:

Step 1: The first thing you need to do is find yourself a helicopter just as you drop out of the plane. However, you need to make sure that you don’t get damaged by the storm as you attempt to get the glitch to work.

Step 2: So once you’re aboard the helicopter, you need to move near the Port area on the map. As your helicopter is up against the door, you need to pull down.

Step 3: Now, point the helicopter’s nose towards the floor rather than going straight in and push through it to get pulled right under. That’s it.

You can now get anywhere under the map on Warzone and the trick works for both Plunder and Battle Royale.

While a number of users are busy exploiting the Warzone map glitch, certain users have been raising the issue with the developers requesting a fix. People have been reporting that they’ve been constantly getting killed in the Gulag while running around the map by helicopters that are flying under the map. However, a hotfix can be expected soon.

The glitch has also left users with a better chance of winning the battle royale; however, as noted earlier, Activision will likely get it patched very soon, so be sure to try it out while you can.

Image credits: Activision