Fortnite Spy Within Challenges: How To Play Spy Within Quests?

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 is live and it introduced fans to a new way of earning XP. Players can complete a number of daily quests throughout the new season and level up their Season 5 Battle Pass. Now, Epic Games has introduced a new Spy themed limited-time game mode.

The new game mode has been titled “The Spy Within” and it was released as part of the latest patch update. As part of the LTM, developers have added a number of new Spy Within challenges to the battle royale game. So, let us quickly walk you through all the Spy Within quests in Fortnite and show you how to play them.

Fortnite Spy Within quests

Fortnite developers have added a total of four challenges that you can complete in the new game mode. Here's a look at all the Spy Within challenges in Fortnite:

Complete all The Spy Within quest (0/3)

Play The Spy Within matches (0/5)

Eliminate players in The Spy Within matches (0/3)

Complete tasks in The Spy Within matches (0/25)

How to play spy within quests?

While most of the quests are easy to complete, it could be confusing to players who are not versed with Among Us. To play the Spy Within matches, you need to complete five matches. All you need to do is make sure that you stay in the game until you see 'Defeat' or 'Victory'.

However, if you get eliminated by players, it won't count. For the elimination quest, you need to become a Spy and start eliminating players. It is suggested that you avoid players when you first enter the match and target ones who are standing alone. To complete tasks in the final Spy Within matches, you will need to be a Butler. You simply need to interact with various objects and complete 25 tasks.

Epic Games will be rolling out a number of new Spy Within maps which will rotate for as long as the event lasts. Fortnite is currently available across various platforms including the Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android.

Image credits: Epic Games