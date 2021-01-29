Fortnite Stone Statue Emote Location: Where Are The Stone Statues In Fortnite Week 9?

Season 5 of Chapter 2 is fast reaching its conclusion; however, Epic Games continues to thrill fans with the introduction of new content and quests for fans to complete. The battle royale has now entered Week 9, which means that the next batch of Fortnite weekly challenges is now live on all platforms.

One of the challenges available this week requires players to emote at Stone Statues located around the map. Epic has already rolled out many such challenges in the past, and this one is no different. However, a lot of players may have a difficult time finding the Stone Statue locations. So, let us quickly take you through the exact Stone Statues location on the map along with steps to complete the challenge.

Where are the Stone Statues in Fortnite?

The Stone Statues are located at Colossal Coliseum POI. While there are a bunch of places where you can find these statues, one of the most easier ones is right at the entrance of the main Colossal Coliseum building. You will find a statue on each side of the gate. Just go towards any one of the Stone Statues and fire an emote.

The first set of Fortnite stone statues can be found in Coral Castle, where a row of six of them lines a path leading to one of the larger buildings on the south side. You'll also find several more stone statues around the largest building towards the northern end of the area. Once you have performed an emote, the challenge will be completed and you will be rewarded with 20,000 XP for your efforts. However, players should keep an eye out for other players while performing an emote so they aren't caught off guard.

The Fortnite weekly challenges are now live on servers. Completing the Week 9 challenges will allow you to progress your Season 5 battle pass and boost your XP. The battle royale game is available across various platforms which include the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch and Android.

Image credits: HarryNinetyFour | YouTube