Fortnite Update 12.20: Why Are Fortnite Servers Not Responding?

Fortnite update 12.20 server downtime has just started and the scheduled maintenance is currently in progress. This means that users will soon be able to download the latest patch on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices.

Downtime for v12.20 has begun. We’ll provide an update when downtime ends. pic.twitter.com/1OXHweqmOM — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 17, 2020

Also Read | Crow PUBG Mobile: Who Is Crow PUBG Mobile, Face Reveal And How To Get 600 UC In Season 12

How long is the Fortnite downtime?

The full-numbered update has been set for a March 17 release date by Epic Games. As the downtime has already begun, it is expected to last until around 10 AM ET (7:30 PM IST), although there could be some variation. And while that happens, Fortnite fans can download and install the demo, apart from checking out all of the new leaks.

Epic Games Fortnite status

While the website will be operational, the maintenance affects the Game Services, Login, Item Shop, Voice Chat, Stats and Leaderboards, Parties, Friends and Messaging. This means players will not be able to access any of these services until the servers are back up.

Also Read | MidasBuy India: What Is MidasBuy & How PUBG Players Can Get The Cheapest UCs Here?

Fortnite Helicopter Choppa

Helicopters confirmed!



Get in and lift off. Grab up to 4 other squadmates and take on the enemy teams with this new vehicle. — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) March 17, 2020

The v12.10 update which came out two weeks ago had given some information on the helicopter vehicle that would be added to the game. A number of players have been anticipating its arrival as there are several locations including The Agency and The Grotto which have helipads built into them. This made it obvious that helicopters were going to be introduced in the game.

Fortnite - Major bug fixes

As per the earlier 12.10 patch notes, the new 12.20 update will bring some important changes. Developers have been working to fix an issue with the markers which appeared at a huge distance, along with the unresponsive buttons on controllers. Apart from these, there is another bug fix around players who were constantly getting stuck in the magical teleporting Porta-Potty.

Also Read | Death Replay Feature On PUBG Mobile: How To Enable Death Replay Or Death Cam In PUBG?

Fortnite patch notes

Here is a complete list of Fortnite update 12.20 patch notes:

At the end of a match: Unable to return to the Lobby, visit the Item Shop, or report a player.

Unresponsive buttons on the controller at the end of a match.

Player markers placed at a great distance.

Player markers are placed on the terrain behind buildings or structures that players may be aiming at.

Getting constantly stuck inside the teleporting Porta-Potty.

Players getting stuck inside the Porta-Potty after going through a Secret Passage.

Issues around resuming Auto-Sprint on PS 4.

Unable to place trap until the trap icon is done loading.

Also Read | Is 'Call Of Duty: Warzone' Free To Play? How To Download And Play The Game?

Image credits: YouTube | Fortnite Insider