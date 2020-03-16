MidasBuy India: What Is MidasBuy & How PUBG Players Can Get The Cheapest UCs Here?

MidasBuy is a top-up centre for of popular video games, music, videos and other forms of entertainment. However, it is mostly known for handling the in-game purchases for PUBG and PUBG Mobile. The platform provides users with a number of special offers and promotional activities. MidasBuy offers users with UCs at a very cheap rate.

If you aren't aware, UC stands for Unknown Cash in PUBG Mobile and it’s a currency which works only in the game to make in-game purchases.

Also Read | How To Play PUBG Mobile On PC Or Laptop: Guide To Enjoy The RPG Game On Your Computer

How to get PUBG Mobile UC at a cheap price using MidasBuy India

Step 1: First of all, you will need to create an account on the Razer Gold website using this link.

Razer Gold is a virtual credit platform which is backed by Razer for gamers. It allows you to buy Razer Gold and spend it with a number of partners to avail exciting offers, promotions, and earn Razer Silver.

Step 2: Follow two-step verification and proceed to add money using any of the wallets – Paytm, UPI, PhonePe, Google Pay, PayPal, etc.

Step 3: Now, visit Midas Buy official website here.

Step 4: Head over and click on PUBG Mobile.

The next page will prompt you to enter your PUBG ID (Users can also choose to alternatively log in using Facebook in case it has been linked to your account).

Step 5: You will be asked to enter the region (country). Select the applicable region.

Also Read | Where Is The Amusement Park In PUBG Mobile And How To Locate It On The Map?

Step 6: On the next page, tap on the ‘Purchase’ button and the number of UCs you wish to purchase.

Step 7: Make the payment using Razor Gold.

Step 8: Once you have made the payment, the UCs will be credited to your PUBG account.

How to buy PUBG Mobile UC without Midas Buy?

Apart from using Midas Buy, there is another way to purchase PUBG Mobile UCs for your account. You may also buy it using the in-game purchase option through the Google Play Store. However, it is worth pointing out that it will be slightly costlier.

Also Read | Free Fire Rolls Out Ragnarok-themed Content; More In-game Content To Arrive On March 13

Also Read | Death Replay Feature On PUBG Mobile: How To Enable Death Replay Or Death Cam In PUBG?