Fortnite Upgrade Bench Glitch: What It Does And How You Can Exploit It?

Fortnite has risen to become one of the most popular BR titles in existence ever since its release in 2017. The game has garnered a massive following around the globe and it continues to evolve by constantly introducing a new set of content and features to the game. Post rolling out the much-hyped Season 3 of Chapter 2, Epic Games has added tons of quality content and challenges to improve the gameplay experience for the fans in its all-new aqua-themed arena. However, as with any other season, Fortnite Season 3 has seen its fair share of glitches and exploits. Adding to the list is a new glitch that allows players to trap their enemies using a Workbench.

Fortnite glitch – Trap your opponents with a Workbench

The new Fortnite glitch can clearly be used as an exploit and is sure to leave your enemies startled. The way this glitch works is quite simple and can be easily devised by users. However, you need to make sure that the trick will only work when you are in a duo or squad playlist, considering that it relies on the reboot van mechanism. So, if you are wondering how you can actually exploit the glitch yourself, here's how to do it:

Step 1: Start collecting workbenches (these can be found as a floor loot)

Step 2: Search for a reboot-van and stack the workbench on top of the vehicle (this is the place where players spawn after a reboot)

Step 3: After setting up your initial workbench, you will need to throw another one right on top of it.

Step 4: Now, sit back and wait for players to be rebooted.

You will know that your trick has been successful when you see players spawn on top of the van, but couldn't move around. They will most likely remain stuck in a gliding position. Epic Games will likely get it patched very soon, so be sure to try it out while you can. However, the developers are yet to acknowledge the exploit, and there is no official word on whether they are on a quick fix.

Image credits: PlayStationGrenade