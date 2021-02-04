Fortnite Week 10 Challenges Leaked: Check Out All The Fortnite Challenges Leaked Here

Fortnite Season 5 Chapter 2 is where all the buzz is right now. Fortnite has really outdone themselves with the new season update and the tons of content they have provided with the new update. Fortnite has become one of the most famous online multiplayer games out there, and with fame also comes the leaks. Fortnite has always been a victim of leaks by professional data miners and leakers. However, these leaks also create a lot of hype for the upcoming content, so it’s a win-win situation. One of the latest leaks is the Fortnite Week 10 Challenges.

Also read: Where Are The New NPCs In Fortnite? Learn More About Fortnite Character 43 And 44 Here

Also read: Fortnite Beskar Umbrella: Find Out How To Get The Beskar Umbrella

Fortnite Week 10 Challenges Leaked

A new week has arrived and that means new challenges in Fortnite. Every week Fortnite comes up with new weekly challenges for its players. These weekly challenges are a great way for players to gain some Fortnite XP and progress in the Battle Pass Tiers. Completing these weekly challenges provides the players with a chunk of XP helping them to unlock more items faster.

Fortnite has been a victim of leaks since its rise to fame. Be it challenges or cosmetics or new content coming to the game, a lot of Fortnite content gets leaked. The latest one is the Week 10 Fortnite Challenges Leaked and this information came to light due to the renowned leaker, iFireMonkey. These challenges have been leaked, so players can have an idea of what is to come and prepare themselves accordingly. Check out all the Fortnite Challenges Leaked here:

Fortnite Week 10 Epic Challenges

Use food consumables (0/3)

Eliminations with Common Weapons (0/1)

Go for a swim at Lazy Lake (0/1)

Dance near Pleasant Park (0/1)

Deal Melee Damage (0/300)

Upgrade weapons (0/3)

Eliminate IO Guards (0/5)

Fortnite Week 10 Legendary Challenge

Destroy sofas, beds, or chairs (0/20/40/60/80/100)

Fortnite Weekly Challenges are now segregated into 2 parts, Epic Challenges, and Legendary Challenges. Legendary challenges have arrived in Season 5 of Fortnite. Epic Challenges last for more than a week, players can attempt any of the Epic Weekly challenges until the season is over. The case is a little different for the legendary challenges. In legendary challenges the players only have that specific week to complete it, after that it disappears.

These are leaked challenges and have not been officially released by Fortnite. Players are advised that this information could be changed if Epic seems fit. These challenges have been leaked by iFireMonkey.

Also read: New Exotics In Fortnite: How To Get The Slurp Bazooka And Burst Quad Launcher?

Also read: Fortnite Patch Notes: All The New Stuff Coming To Fortnite In V15.30 Plus A New Game Mode