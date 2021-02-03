Fortnite Beskar Umbrella: Find Out How To Get The Beskar Umbrella

Fortnite is one of the first to enter the scene of multiplayer battle royale games. They have enlivened others to come with their own free-to-play game. Fortnite remains on top of these games by continually building up their own. Epic puts the players on top and attempts to give new substance to them as regularly as possible. They likewise consistently fix the game bugs and different issues that the players may be confronting, to make all the difference for a smooth activity. Numerous players have asked how to get the Beskar Umbrella in Fortnite.

How to get the Beskar Umbrella in Fortnite?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is live and it is called Zero Point. This new season has called upon bounty hunters from various universes to Fortnite Island. One of the popular Bounty hunters is from the popular Disney show, Mandalorian. They have also unveiled a Mandalorian-themed umbrella, Beskar that players can unlock as their glider.

To unlock the Beskar Umbrella the players will have to play and win Mando’s Bounty Limited-time game mode. In this game mode, the players will have to hunt down all their enemies and frightening Mando too. It is difficult to win this LTM as all players are against each other and Mando hunts the player that is on the top of the table. Mando’s Bounty LTM will only be available from 2nd February to 9th February so players have time till then to cash in a victory and get their hands on the new Mandalorian-themed Beskar Umbrella.

Fortnite Season 5 Zero Point

The Hunt is On

The Zero Point is exposed, but no one escapes the Loop, not on your watch. Join Agent Jones and the greatest hunters from across Realities like The Mandalorian in a chaotic battle that will shape the future of the Island.

New Hunting Grounds

New hunters mean new locations from beyond the Loop. Battle for honour in an ancient arena, sharpen your survival skills in the jungle and explore the shifting crystalline sands flowing from the exposed Zero Point.

Help for Hire

As a hunter, it’s your duty to help the Island’s Characters in their unstable new reality. Take on their quests and bounties, get intel on your surroundings, or hire them to be your ally. Don’t want to negotiate? Challenge them to a duel and reap the rewards.

Spend Your Wages

The new Characters only accept one form of payment: Bars! Earn Bars by completing quests and bounties, eliminating players, or finding hidden stashes around the Island. Spend your earned Bars on new Exotic weapons, upgrades, intel, services, and more.

New Weapons, New Tricks

New weapons let you attack in novel ways. Unleash your fiery rage with the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun, switch between melee and ranged with the Mandalorian’s Amban Sniper Rifle, track your target with the Night Hawk, and more. Hunters and vendors are also working to bring you more weapons throughout the season, so keep an eye out!

All-New Battle Pass

Agent Jones has brought in the greatest Hunters across Realities to the Island. Pick up the Season 5 Battle Pass and unlock Mancake the fighting Flapjack, Mave the shapeshifter, and the ultimate bounty hunter, The Mandalorian, with his companion The Child.

Who’s Next?

The hunters on the Island are only the first to arrive from outside the Loop. Throughout the Season, Agent Jones will bring in even more hunters from the Realities beyond. Who will be next?

