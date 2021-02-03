Where Are The New NPCs In Fortnite? Learn More About Fortnite Character 43 And 44 Here

Fortnite is one of the pioneers in the multiplayer battle royale games. They have inspired a new era of free-to-play games. Fortnite stays above all of these games by constantly developing their own. Epic puts the players on top and tries to provide new content for them as frequently as they can. They also continuously patch the game bugs and other issues that the players might be facing, to keep a smooth operation going. Many players want to learn where are the new NPCs in Fortnite.

Where are the new NPCs in Fortnite?

Fortnite has added NPCs to the game off lately. These NPCs play a special role by providing players bounties and also a chance to spend their Gold Bars. Bounties have become an important part of Fortnite as they are the main theme of season 5 and Fortnite has added NPCs to be the Bounty provider for the players.

Players have been going through the Character Collections and have realised that two new characters have been added to the collection, Fortnite Character 43 and Fortnite Character 44. Players want to know where on the map can they find these NPCs. To break the news, Fortnite Character 43 and Fortnite Character 44 don’t exist on the map yet. Their names have been added to the character collections as place holders for future character entries in the Fortnite update 15.30. As of now, no new NPCs exist on the Fortnite Map.

Fortnite Season 5 Zero Point

Fortnite Update for Season 5 has added lots of substance for the players, check it out below:

The Hunt is On

The Zero Point is exposed, but no one escapes the Loop, not on your watch. Join Agent Jones and the greatest hunters from across Realities like The Mandalorian in a chaotic battle that will shape the future of the Island.

New Hunting Grounds

New hunters mean new locations from beyond the Loop. Battle for honor in an ancient arena, sharpen your survival skills in the jungle and explore the shifting crystalline sands flowing from the exposed Zero Point.

Help for Hire

As a hunter, it’s your duty to help the Island’s Characters in their unstable new reality. Take on their quests and bounties, get intel on your surroundings, or hire them to be your ally. Don’t want to negotiate? Challenge them to a duel and reap the rewards.

Spend Your Wages

The new Characters only accept one form of payment: Bars! Earn Bars by completing quests and bounties, eliminating players, or finding hidden stashes around the Island. Spend your earned Bars on new Exotic weapons, upgrades, intel, services and more.

New Weapons, New Tricks

New weapons let you attack in novel ways. Unleash your fiery rage with the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun, switch between melee and ranged with the Mandalorian’s Amban Sniper Rifle, track your target with the Night Hawk, and more. Hunters and vendors are also working to bring you more weapons throughout the season, so keep an eye out!

All-New Battle Pass

Agent Jones has brought in the greatest Hunters across Realities to the Island. Pick up the Season 5 Battle Pass and unlock Mancake the fighting Flapjack, Mave the shapeshifter, and the ultimate bounty hunter, The Mandalorian, with his companion The Child.

Who’s Next?

The hunters on the Island are only the first to arrive from outside the Loop. Throughout the Season, Agent Jones will bring in even more hunters from the Realities beyond. Who will be next?

