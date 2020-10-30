Fortnite Week 10 Challenges: Where Is Upstate New York In Fortnite?

Fortnite week 10 challenges have arrived. These Fortnite weekly challenges are one of the best ways to amass some XP. These are the final weeks of Fortnite season 4 and this could be one of the last weekly challenges of Fortnite season 4. Players can use week 10 challenges to level up in the battle pass before the arrival of the new season. One of the challenges from week 10, players have been stumbling on is where is upstate New York in Fortnite.

Where is upstate New York in Fortnite?

There’s a new challenge in Fortnite Week 10 challenges that have players going through chests in upstate New York. What players are confused about was how a real-life location made its way into the game, turns out, it was introduced with the massive new POI, Stark industries in the game. It is very easy to locate Stark Industries, as the brand new POI is gigantic and easily visible on the Fortnite Map. It is in the center of the map, so players can head over there with the help of the Fortnite Map.

Search Chests at upstate New York

To complete this challenge, players have to look for and go through 7 chests in this location. These chests have been scattered all over the POI and players have to look for the chests in the metropolitan area of Stark Industries. Upon searching 7 chests in the location, this Fortnite week 10 challenge should be completed and the players can obtain the respective XP.

Fortnite Week 10 Challenges

Fortnite Week 10 challenges have arrived and it very well could be on the last weekly challenges of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4. No official news about the end of season 4 has been announced but players are assuming that it's coming close to its final moments and is gearing up for one final massive event to give justice to the conclusion of the widely appreciated season 4 of Fortnite. This final event may see the arrival of Galactus as a massive boss in the game or in some other supervillain sole and players cannot wait for his arrival to Fortnite island. Completing Fortnite Week 10 challenges is the best bet for the players that haven’t completed the battle pass yet. Here are all the Fortnite Week 10 challenges.

Search Chests at Upstate New York: 7

Eliminations at Lazy Lake: 3

Collect Metal from Slurpy Swamp

Catch Fish at Heart Lake

Eliminate opponents by hitting them with vehicles

Drive a boat from the Fortilla to the Authority in less than four minutes

Ride 20,000 meters in a vehicle: 20,000

