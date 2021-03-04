Fortnite Week 14 Challenges: List Of Challenges That Are Going To Be Released Tomorrow

Fortnite has been one of the most popular games of all time. The makers have constantly been updating their game to keep the players busy and involved in the game. The makers will release the Fortnite week 14 challenges and the players are certainly curious about it. To help them, we have gathered all the information we could about the same. Read more about Fortnite week 14 challenges.

Fortnite Week 14 challenges

The makers have not yet announced or released the new set of challenges but a number of the popular gamers have managed to leak these now. Fortnite week 14 challenges will be released on Thursday and it certainly has some of the most exciting tasks to complete. These Fortnite weekly challenges get updated every Thursday of the week so expecting a new set of challenges tomorrow is understood. So without any further delay, let’s take a deep dive into Fortnite week 14 challenges.

Collect Cookbooks from Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs (4)

Harvest fruits and vegetables (8)

Earn Bars to hire a Character (150)

Visit different restaurant kitchens (2)

Drive a vehicle from Sweat Sands to Pleasant Park (1)

Drop off a vehicle at the gas station in Lazy Lake or Catty Corner (1)

Drive a vehicle from Pleasant Park to Lazy Lake (1)

More about Fortnite

Recently, the players have also been asking questions about the new gun that was released with the latest update. The best way to find the rapid-fire smg is to search for a number of different chests in the game. There is no official location where the pliers can find this new gun. They will need to search for random ground loot or In-game chests. Apart from that, there has been no other locations where one can find this new gun. It is certainly not surprising to see a number of players trying to find this gun as it can be termed as one of the best smgs to use in the game. Apart from that, we have also listed the Fortnite 15.50 patch notes right here. Read

New

The Hand Cannon heads back to the vault, while another item returns.

New Island size in Creative & localized Featured Creative Hub support added.

Battle Royale

Split Screen “Ready Up!” issue.

Snowy Floppers do not grant Shield or Icy Feet.

Cars not always dealing damage on impact.

Total Bars appearing as 0 when loading into a match with high latency.

Escalation Modifier Damage Buff does not buff Hero Skills or Gadgets.

General Fixes

Added various login problems.

Added network improvements.

Performance improvements added.

Other minor fixes.

Mobile

Cannot start or switch to Creative Mode.

