Fortnite Marigold Skin Leak: Find Out How To Get The Female Midas Skin In Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the most popular online multiplayer battle royale games and it stayed on top of the gaming charts over the past 5 years or so. A new leak has revealed that one of the most popular Fortnite skins might be getting a gold version. Read on to know more about Fortnite marigold skin and how to get female Midas.

Marigold The Female Midas

Also Read: Fortnite Lazarbeam Skin: Is Lazarbeam The Next Creator To Get An Exclusive Skin?

Back in Fortnite Season 2, a new character called Midas was introduced into the game, and he had a very special power that could turn everything he touched into gold. He had a very cool looking aesthetic and the character became an instant favourite among the fans. With this new leak, Fortnite is apparently introducing Midas's sister character into the game.

Also Read: Fortnite Week 13 Challenges Leaked! List Of All The Challenges Here

The female Midas character has been named, 'Marigold,'. The character was leaked by a popular Fortnite hacker and data miner called HYPEX on Twitter. The original character design for Marigold was created by a Twitter user with the username Kitsunexkitsu. As reported by, PC Gamer, Marigold appears to be from the same family as Midas. They are both quite identical except for their gender so it's a good estimate that she's his sister.

Marigold even has her own power that works in the opposite way of how Midas's powers work. When Marigold enters and gets a kill, parts of her body start turning into gold. As she continues to get more kills, eventually all of her body becomes completely made of gold.

Also Read: Fortnite Weekly Challenges: How To Complete Enter The Zero Point Challenge

How to Get Female Midas?

As per the leak by HYPEX, Marigold will be introduced in a coming Fortnite update. She can be purchased with in-game currency, the V Bucks. It's still not known how much the Marigold skin will cost. Marigold skin will also have a few more cosmetics and accessories to fit her golden ensemble. There will be twin golden swords that will serve as your pickaxe and there will also be a golden duffel bag that could potentially turn out to be the backpack or the back bling item.

Along with this update, there will be a challenge that will allow you to earn up to 1500 V Bucks by doing challenges in the game. The exact date for Marigold's release hasn't been leaked yet and if the leaks are accurate it should be sooner rather than later. Stay tuned for news on Fortnite and gaming.

Also Read: Fortnite Street Fighter Skins: Which Of The Characters Are Added From Street Fighter?